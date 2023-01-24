Read full article on original website
Internal story as to why Stephanie McMahon really left WWE
As previously noted, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE following the return of her father Vince. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding Stephanie’s departure…. “The story internally as to why Stephanie McMahon really left is that, and this comes from those unhappy that she left, is...
Results of Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight from WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Pitch Black Match took place at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Here are the highlights…. * There were glow in the dark blue and neon lighting effects for the Pitch Black match. * The fight quickly went to the outside of the ring. LA...
Results of Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens from WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens for the unified WWE Universal title took place at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Here are the highlights…. * Before the match, Hardy performed his “Sold Out” song in the ring. * Reigns came to the ring with Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn....
Results of the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match
Here are the highlights of the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match…. * Before the match started, Pat McAfee returned from his hiatus to do commentary with Michael Cole and Corey Graves. * Gunther and Sheamus were the first two entrants in the match. Miz was #3 but didn’t...
Return at the Royal Rumble said to be a “legitimate surprise” to people within WWE
Pat McAfee was expected back on WWE television following the end of football season and he was even rumored to be returning at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE. Despite that, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that McAfee’s commentary return at the Rumble was a “legitimate surprise” to people inside the company and an effort was made to prevent plans from leaking out.
Report on why Rey Mysterio wasn’t in the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match
Rey Mysterio was the 17th entrant in the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match but did not make an appearance. Instead, Dominik showed up as the 18th entrant and was wearing Rey’s mask with the implication being that Dominik attacked Rey backstage. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following…
Possible reason why John Cena vs. Logan Paul isn’t likely to happen at Wrestlemania 39
As seen during the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, Logan Paul eliminated Seth Rollins from the men’s Rumble match to seemingly set up a match between them at Wrestlemania 39. Logan was rumored to be facing John Cena at Wrestlemania but it’s now believed that United States champion Austin Theory will be Cena’s opponent as Theory has been using Cena’s “the champ is here” catchphrase on television in recent weeks.
Last-minute rumors (possible spoilers) heading into the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE
With the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE starting shortly, here are some of the last-minute rumors that have been floating around the internet…. * According to Fightful.com, “several talent were speculating that they believe Pat McAfee could be back soon, with one saying they’d heard his name mentioned for the Royal Rumble.”
NoDQ Review 222: WWE Royal Rumble 2023 fallout, The Rock’s Wrestlemania 39 status
Here is the latest edition of the NoDQ Review with our panel, moderated by Virtue, discussing the latest news topics in the world of wrestling…. If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Say YES to NoDQ!
Possible spoilers regarding mystery entrants in the 2023 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match
As previously noted, there has been talk of different names being used for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble matches and women from NXT are waiting to hear if anyone is going to be brought in. A few potential spoilers regarding entrants have now emerged. According to PWInsider.com, Natalya is in...
Every WWE Royal Rumble event ranked from best to worst by NoDQ visitors
Via Ranker.com, NoDQ visitors ranked every WWE Royal Rumble event from best to worst. Here are the voting results as of January 27th 2023 with each year and the Rumble winner(s) of that year…. Winner: Steve Austin. 2. 2007. Winner: The Undertaker. 3. 2004. Winner: Chris Benoit. 4. 1998. Winner:...
What is being said about Ronda Rousey’s status for the 2023 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match
As of Friday morning, only seven entrants have been announced for the 2023 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, there has been talk of different names being used for the Rumble matches and women from NXT are waiting to hear if anyone is going to be brought in.
The reason why Kenny Omega has been off AEW television since winning the trios titles
As seen during the January 11th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, The Elite defeated Death Triangle in a ladder match to capture the trios titles. However, a visa issue almost prevented the match from happening. In an update on the situation, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Kenny Omega has...
Bray Wyatt: “I’m willing to take risks and do things that no one has ever done”
Following his Pitch Black Match against LA Knight at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, Bray Wyatt spoke at a post-show press conference and discussed his creativity…. “There are some people that like new concepts and people who take risks and things, and then there are people who don’t just because they don’t. It’s a sport to some, it’s a show to others. The beautiful thing about wrestling and this industry is that there is something for everyone. I’ve always prided myself on the fact that I’m willing to take risks and do things that no one has ever done. In my opinion, if you’re not willing to do that then what are you doing here? It’s about leaving a legacy, for me, and I’d do pretty much anything, especially if no one has ever done it before because I know people will notice, and it’s fun for me,” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
Roman Reigns addresses rumors that The Rock won’t be able to have a match at WWE Wrestlemania 39
During an appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show, unified WWE Universal Champion addressed rumors that The Rock won’t be able to have a match at Wrestlemania 39…. “There’s been a huge buzz on that for a long time now — I mean, years — for years now. But it’s really picked up in the past couple years. I believe he just came out with a statement saying that he’s not going to be, you know, ready in time, which — Like, hold on, wait. He trains every single day. That guy’s ready for anything. -He’s huge!
What WWE reportedly has planned for Chelsea Green’s creative direction
As seen during the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, Chelsea Green made her return in the women’s Rumble match but was eliminated in a record five seconds. In regards to Green’s character direction, Fightful.com noted that “there have been tentative creative plans for her to play a comedic ‘Karen’ type character based on what we heard.” According to Wikipedia, “Karen is a slang term for a white woman perceived as entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is normal.”
Sami Zayn comments on potential fan backlash if he doesn’t win the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble
During an interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com, Sami Zayn commented on potential fan backlash if he doesn’t win the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match…. “I don’t know if that’s true or not. I don’t know that in the fans’ minds, maybe me and you are looking at a certain point a certain way because we’re kind of like diehards, but I think there’s a lot of casual fans that are just kind of along for the ride. And I don’t think the fans are kind of where they were five, six years ago, where they kind of would like revolt. And were like, ‘No! Daniel Bryan is the guy. You’re trying to give us Batista? No! We’ll force you!’
Triple H addresses The Rock’s status with WWE heading into Wrestlemania 39
In a press conference following the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, Triple H commented on The Rock’s status with WWE heading into Wrestlemania 39.. “There’s no rush like that in the world, So I know for him and I know his family, his background and everything. There’s a part of him, if he could be here for this, if he could be here for this Wrestlemania in Hollywood, he would turn over every stone and walk through fire to be able to do it if he could I just don’t think it’s in the cards but then again you don’t know, I don’t know.
Bray Wyatt opens up about his personal struggles over the death of Brodie Lee
During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Bray Wyatt talked about his personal struggles over the death of Brodie Lee aka Luke Harper…. “There was so much going on and it came out of nowhere. I wasn’t prepared for any of that. I lost Brodie. I lost my best friend from college, Mark. It was something that I didn’t deal with very well. Brodie’s wife, Amanda, dealt with it. The kids dealt with it better than me. There’s something there that reminds me of him every single day. I think that time period was such a conundrum for me. I wasn’t myself and it took me a while to remember what makes me, me. It was a long journey, man, but it’s led me here into this moment, and this is the best I’ve ever felt.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
Bray Wyatt says the Uncle Howdy character is “much deeper than you think it is”
During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Bray Wyatt commented on the Uncle Howdy character…. “There’s things about me that people don’t understand. When they see all these chapters in myself, they kind of look at them as ‘Oh, like split personalities or something like that.’ If you ever met anyone with personalities, you would see that it’s not so cut and dry. It’s not so simple. It’s not like a movie. I suffer from a diagnosis that I’m not going to share with people, and I like being the voice for people to see on a real basis instead of a cartoonish version. But Uncle Howdy and Bray and all these things, these are all real. They’re based on moments and things that have really happened. The Uncle Howdy, there’s so much more to it than you think. It’s not just so cut and dry, the spooky man in the background. There’s more to it. There’s complexities that you haven’t got to see yet. There’s things that I don’t understand about it, and that’s the beauty of it. It’s going to grow organically, but the story of it, I don’t even think has been told yet. Once you understand what it really is and where it came from, in my childhood, and who Howdy really is, it’s much deeper than you think it is, then you would perceive it to be.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
