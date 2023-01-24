Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Rochester man pleads not guilty to father's fatal stabbing
Rochester, N.Y. — Detric Marshall, 39, was visibly emotional standing before a judge Thursday morning, crying before the judge as he pleaded not guilty to the stabbing death of his 70-year-old father, Charles. Police said Marshall stabbed his father numerous times during a physical altercation Wednesday night at their...
Bus hits vehicle in Chautauqua County, other driver charged
"Please slow down and use caution while driving today and any day when the weather is questionable," the Sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.
13 WHAM
Woman carjacked, threatened with item described as a machete at School #54
Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: RPD Officers initiated a vehicle pursuit starting in the area of Cameron Street around 6:30 p.m. The pursuit was initiated after officers spotted a stolen vehicle that was taken in a knife-point robbery two hours prior from the parking lot of School 54. The vehicle...
Man accused of throwing liquid at deputy at Holding Center
He was charged on Tuesday.
13 WHAM
Four teens, ages 14-15, arrested for driving stolen Kia in Rush
Rush, N.Y. — Four teenagers who allegedly stole a 2018 Kia Soul are charged with criminal possession of stolen property. A deputy from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office saw the vehicle being driven with a smashed window on Rush Scottsville Road near the Youth Detention Center around 1:55 a.m. Wednesday.
Serial rapist sentenced to 20 years in prison, committed three rapes in 2017
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Niagara Falls man was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision.
13 WHAM
Man accused of stabbing father to death on Dayton Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Police have arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of his father on Dayton Street. Officers said Charles Marshall, 70, was stabbed multiple times in the upper body around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at Strong Memorial Hospital. Police later arrested Marshall's 39-year-old son,...
Ice, snow blamed for fatal East Henrietta Road crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was killed in a crash on East Henrietta Road in Rush Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw a Toyota traveling south on E. Henrietta Road lose control and enter the opposite lane around 4:35 p.m., hitting a Mazda headed northbound. The Toyota driver was pronounced […]
VIDEO: Buffalo Police release dramatic bodycam video of conditions at height of blizzard
“Just hold on,” shouts a Buffalo Police officer shortly after 7pm on Christmas Eve as he responds to people stranded in a building near Fuhrmann Boulevard and Ship Canal Parkway.
Two arrested for allegedly giving marijuana, matches to incarcerated individual
Officials say this happened Tuesday night.
13 WHAM
City of Rochester's impound lot filled with stolen Kias, Hyundais
Rochester, N.Y. — Police say more than half of the vehicles in the city's impound lot on Colfax Street are Kias and Hyundais, victims of a viral TikTok challenge. All of the stolen Kias and Hyundais in the lot have had the panels under the steering wheels ripped off and at least one window broken.
Rochester home containing child struck multiple times by gunfire
This is the fifth time in January where gunshots have struck a house in Rochester.
Missing woman in Niagara County found dead
Harvey, who had Alzheimer's, had last been seen at 9 a.m. the day the search began.
Rochester woman arrested for sister’s death in car crash, RPD calls it 3rd homicide
Investigators said she drove the vehicle at a speed of at least 50 mph when she passed Green-Robinson. She then crashed her car into a tree, which killed her sister.
Buffalo woman sentenced to 10 years in prison
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday that a Buffalo woman convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
DA says man who shot 3 outside Ellicott St. restaurant sentenced to 15 years
The incident took place in 2021, the DA's office says.
New York State Man Charged After Accidently Putting Cocaine in Security Bin
Well, this was a move he'll regret. Police say they have charged a New York state man after a rather absentminded move. Officials say when the man was asked to place all of his personal items in a bin at a security checkpoint, he put something in there that he really didn't mean to put in there.
13 WHAM
Three men convicted of 2021 murder on Handy Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Three men are now awaiting sentencing after being convicted of murder and weapons charges for a fatal shooting on the city's west side in 2021. A jury found Anttwan Brown, 18, Tyron Bryant, 30, and Diamonte Scott, 19, guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the death of Tymir Thomas, 20, Sept. 11, 2021 on Handy Street.
Woman accused of Springville arson also charged with October burglary
Sara Lilley currently remains held in custody without bail.
Buffalo man sentenced after shooting incident outside Downtown restaurant
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man was sentenced Tuesday afternoon to 15 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.
