Lockport, NY

13 WHAM

Rochester man pleads not guilty to father's fatal stabbing

Rochester, N.Y. — Detric Marshall, 39, was visibly emotional standing before a judge Thursday morning, crying before the judge as he pleaded not guilty to the stabbing death of his 70-year-old father, Charles. Police said Marshall stabbed his father numerous times during a physical altercation Wednesday night at their...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Four teens, ages 14-15, arrested for driving stolen Kia in Rush

Rush, N.Y. — Four teenagers who allegedly stole a 2018 Kia Soul are charged with criminal possession of stolen property. A deputy from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office saw the vehicle being driven with a smashed window on Rush Scottsville Road near the Youth Detention Center around 1:55 a.m. Wednesday.
RUSH, NY
13 WHAM

Man accused of stabbing father to death on Dayton Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Police have arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of his father on Dayton Street. Officers said Charles Marshall, 70, was stabbed multiple times in the upper body around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at Strong Memorial Hospital. Police later arrested Marshall's 39-year-old son,...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Ice, snow blamed for fatal East Henrietta Road crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was killed in a crash on East Henrietta Road in Rush Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw a Toyota traveling south on E. Henrietta Road lose control and enter the opposite lane around 4:35 p.m., hitting a Mazda headed northbound. The Toyota driver was pronounced […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

City of Rochester's impound lot filled with stolen Kias, Hyundais

Rochester, N.Y. — Police say more than half of the vehicles in the city's impound lot on Colfax Street are Kias and Hyundais, victims of a viral TikTok challenge. All of the stolen Kias and Hyundais in the lot have had the panels under the steering wheels ripped off and at least one window broken.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Three men convicted of 2021 murder on Handy Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Three men are now awaiting sentencing after being convicted of murder and weapons charges for a fatal shooting on the city's west side in 2021. A jury found Anttwan Brown, 18, Tyron Bryant, 30, and Diamonte Scott, 19, guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the death of Tymir Thomas, 20, Sept. 11, 2021 on Handy Street.
ROCHESTER, NY

