Kait 8
Gov. Sanders activates National Guard ahead of winter storm
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With a winter storm expected to dump several inches of snow on parts of the Natural State, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called on the Arkansas National Guard Tuesday to assist state police. According to a news release from the Arkansas National Guard, a five-member team will...
Gov. Sanders issues executive order to provide disaster response funding
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order that will authorize some money from the Response and Recovery fund to be used at the discretion of the director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
KATV
More than 100,000 customers without power as snow blankets northern Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — More than 100,000 customers of numerous electric providers were without power Wednesday afternoon as a winter storm blanketed several inches of snow in northern Arkansas. According to PowerOutage.us, 108,092 customers were without power at noon on Wednesday caused by heavy wet snow on tree and...
Winter storm leaves thousands of Arkansas customers without power
Rain and snowfall left thousands of Arkansas customers without electricity Wednesday morning.
KYTV
Fact Finders: Does Missouri require made-in-America flag purchases for state government?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sign a bill on flags tomorrow (Thursday, January 26, 2023). It will require flags bought with Arkansas’ public money to be made in the United States. A state representative from Yellville, Ark., sponsored the bill on flags. It’s House Bill 1023. It quickly moved from the house into the Arkansas Senate after its introduction.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s who got more than a foot of snow!
Snow has wrapped up across Arkansas and dozens of snow reports are coming in. Many reports are for more than a foot of snow!
thv11.com
Arkansas prepared for winter conditions
The winter weather comes as no surprise. According to Yell County Emergency Management, they treated all blacktop roads in the county to help keep Arkansans safe.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: The sun is back today, but the warm up is delayed
Clouds have been clearing in Central Arkansas overnight, but are going to be more stubborn to clear in Northeast Arkansas. It will be mostly sunny, but remain chilly today. It is starting in the low 30s, will get to the low 40s at Noon, and then Little Rock will have a high temperature of 46° this afternoon.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Winter storm across parts of Arkansas Tuesday
TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Rain will continue to become more widespread and heavy into the afternoon. Snow will also become heavier, which will help cool some of our lower elevations enough to chance more rain to snow. By late-afternoon, travel conditions will likely be problematic in our higher elevations of the Ozarks...
Kait 8
Thousands without power following winter storm
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands of people across Northeast and North Central Arkansas awoke Wednesday morning to cold, dark homes. As of noon, Jan. 25, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas reported 57,137 customers were without power following a winter storm that swept through Tuesday night. The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative...
Snow forecast causes some school districts in Arkansas to close
ARKANSAS, USA — Some parts of Arkansas are set to see significant snowfall, and in preparation, some districts across the state have implemented closures. By Tuesday afternoon and evening cold air will bleed into west and northwest parts of Arkansas. This should kick off the transition from rain to all snow, especially for higher terrain in the Ozarks.
KHBS
Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley still without power
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley a day after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. 5,900 SWEPCO customers were without power Wednesday evening. The company hopes to restore power to 95% of its customers by 10 p.m. Thursday, Shantelle Jordan, company spokesperson, said.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas restaurant could soon have James Beard Award bragging rights
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas chef is in the running for a James Beard Award. Rafael Rios at Yeyo's El Alma de Mexico in Bentonville is a semifinalist for the Best Chef in the South. Yeyo's is a family-run restaurant that has a brick-and-mortar location as well as...
Governor Sanders issues executive order on emergency support functions
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order aimed at protecting the people and infrastructure of Arkansas during man-made or natural disasters.
Arkansas witness describes silent fast-moving V-shaped object overhead
An Arkansas witness at Eureka Springs reported watching a silent, fast-moving, V-shaped object at 12:40 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KHBS
Arkansas Department of Transportation and county officials working to clear roads
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Road crews have worked through the night to clear roads for the Wednesday morning commute. Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said that roads are in, "Pretty good shape," Wednesday morning. He said road crews have had success plowing major roads and at daybreak they should be able to move on to secondary roads.
5newsonline.com
How much snow will fall in Arkansas?
ARKANSAS, USA — Snow is coming to Arkansas, but exactly how much will the state get?. Get ready for a powerful winter storm to strike Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Tuesday, bringing a widespread cold rain, quickly changing over to a wintry mix and then to heavy snow to the west and north.
KHBS
ARDOT asks drivers to stay home as snow and slush cover Arkansas roads
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Snow and slush covered highways, interstates and major roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Many side roads across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are slushy or covered with snow, while many side roads are much worse. Tow trucks spent Tusday night on...
