Tenneco Executive Named Dayco Aftermarket and Belts CEO
Dayco, a leading engine product and drive systems manufacturer for the automotive, heavy-duty and industrial market segments, announced that Craig Frohock accepted the opportunity to join Dayco Aftermarket and Belts as its new chief executive officer. Effective January 16, Frohock, reporting directly to the board of Dayco, is responsible for...
Galco Acquires Zesco
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Galco Industrial Electronics Inc. announced that it has acquired Zesco Inc., a regional automation solutions provider located in Brecksville, Ohio. “The acquisition of Zesco further positions Galco as a global leader in the industrial automation and motion control industry,” said Allison Sabia, president and CEO of Galco. “Zesco’s expertise and experience with the world’s top brands in industrial automation combined with Galco’s extensive offering in the industry is a win-win for their customers and ours.”
Discomfort Grows: Walmart Adds New Service Charges And Seals Off Access As Anti-Theft Measures Increase
Walmart is trying everything to keep shoppers' intentions pure. But it means honest shoppers face serious inconveniences. Most of the existing measures have shoppers feeling embarrassed to shop at Walmart. For example, buzzing for employee help. And glass cases for small products that only cashiers can unlock. Now? More buyers will wonder why they still go to this big-box brand for groceries and supplies.
Highly Configurable Yale Lift Trucks
Yale Materials Handling Corporation (Greenville, NC) rolls out the first lift trucks in its new Series N lineup with the introduction of counterbalanced models available in the 4,000-to-7,000-pound capacity range. Built on a scalable platform, not only does the Yale Series N offer strong productivity, operator ergonomics and a low total cost of ownership, it allows material handling operations to option up based on their unique needs.
