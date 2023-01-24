Read full article on original website
Marlene Kelso
2d ago
i wish they would just arrest him and put him in handcuffs. if it was me or you common people, wed set in jail tell trial.
Reply(23)
98
~~~~
2d ago
trump needs to be be prosecuted, due to his encouragement for the Capital attack, while still in office, note: people died!
Reply(5)
30
~~~~
2d ago
A while back his own daughter made comments on a national tv interview, when asked how he (trump) reacted when told he lost the election big time , it was told he wouldn't accept it like a normal person and started whining like a little spoiled brat . a comment was made quote: he's unfit . * not a joke, info is out there .
Reply(10)
29
Related
brytfmonline.com
Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell
The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
Rudy Giuliani Reveals Donald Trump Advised Him To Take Top-Secret Files Home In His New Podcast Episode
Rudy Giuliani had quite a lot to say on Sunday’s episode of the WABC77 radio show Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan, and one particular thing he said about former president Donald Trump stood out the most to us! Rudy ...
Donald Trump caught in shocking golf course photo
Former Donald Trump, fresh off declaring himself the winner of his own tournament despite missing a round, created more headlines this week. A picture of him and the former head of the Philadelphia mafia surfaced, sending everyone into a tizzy. The Philadelphia Inquirer revealed the photograph of Trump standing next to former mafia don “Skinny” Read more... The post Donald Trump caught in shocking golf course photo appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Proud Boys are right about one thing: It's ridiculous that Trump's not in prison
"President Trump told these people that the election was stolen," declared the lawyer for Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio last week, during opening remarks for his client's trial on charges of seditious conspiracy. Tarrio and other Proud Boys who believed they were acting on Trump's wishes when they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are merely "scapegoats" for the government, he continued, because it would be too hard to put the ex-president on the witness stand, "with his army of lawyers."
Former Trump official says Pence classified documents make Biden's case for him
Former Trump White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin speaks with CNN's Anderson Cooper about the discovery of about a dozen documents marked classified in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week.
Can Joe Biden Be Removed Under Classified Documents Law?
President Joe Biden is facing questions after classified documents were found in his possession at two locations, one of which is his home in Delaware.
“Tipping point”: Mary Trump expects her uncle to face “death by 1,000 lashes” in 2023
Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. With a new Congress being seated on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the lame duck period on Capitol Hill is officially coming...
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
abovethelaw.com
Clarence Thomas Helped Convince Ginni Thomas To 'Keep Holding On' To Her Mistaken Belief Donald Trump Won The 2020 Election
As many of you are well aware, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a political operative in her own right, testified before the January 6th Committee. That’s because she was out there acting like Forest Gump — getting her paws all over the effort to keep Donald Trump in the presidency despite the result of the election. She sent a series of text messages to Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff; she communicated with Coups 4 Dummies lawyer John Eastman; and pestered Wisconsin lawmakers over selecting an alternative slate of electors.
Jared Kushner got into 'knock-down, drag-out screaming matches' with Trump over 2020 election, new book claims
In, "The Fight of HIs Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House," New York Times bestselling author Chris Whipple recounts how Jared Kushner confronted his father-in-law Donald Trump over Trump's claims about the 2020 election.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
msn.com
Donald Trump Threatens to Drop 'All Association' With AT&T After DirecTV Cuts Newsmax: 'Big Blow to the Republican Party'
Former president Donald Trump threatened to drop "all association" with AT&T and DirecTV on Thursday after the satellite service dropped the conservative news channel earlier this week. "This disgusting move comes after 'de-platforming' OAN last year," Trump railed on his Truth Social platform in the early morning. The service was...
Proud Boys charged over Jan. 6 attack “intend to subpoena Trump as a witness at trial”: report
Former president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Members of the Proud Boys are reportedly telling former President Donald Trump to stand back and stand by for a subpoena. According to New York...
"Breakdown in trust": Expert says judge's order suggests DOJ suspects Trump has more classified docs
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered former President Donald Trump's lawyers to turn over names of private investigators who searched Trump's properties last month for additional classified documents, according to The New York Times. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the Federal District Court in Washington issued an order siding with...
"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims
MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...
Kellyanne Conway Gives Trump the Harsh Reality About 2024 Race
Conway wrote that Donald Trump's 2024 campaign should not be shrugged off, but his path to the presidency still may not be "smooth and secure."
“I have info on everyone”: Trump’s rant about Mar-a-Lago visitors sounds like a blackmail threat
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump lashed out for the second day in a row about the classified documents that were found inside President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home. The latest revelation arrived over the weekend that five additional pages were discovered by Biden's personal lawyer...
How Joe Biden's First Two Years Compare to Donald Trump's
The Democrat has now been in the White House for 24 months, following on from the turbulent Trump era. Political experts have given Newsweek their verdict.
'A New Low': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Promoting 'We The People' Bible On Social Media
Yikes! Donald Trump Jr. is being blasted for promoting a "We The People" Bible on social media. "Guys, with America's Judeo-Christian values under attack, there could be no better time to re-up our commitment to America and to our Christian values this country was founded on. Go check out the We The People Bible, made in America, printed in America, assembled in America. You're going to love it, and I think the people in your life probably need it, too," the 45-year-old preached in a video. Don Jr. is now selling Bibles, declares “Judeo-Christian value are under attack.” pic.twitter.com/euAuBnALkV— PatriotTakes...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
126K+
Post
1104M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 269