Fulton County, GA

Comments / 269

Marlene Kelso
2d ago

i wish they would just arrest him and put him in handcuffs. if it was me or you common people, wed set in jail tell trial.

2d ago

trump needs to be be prosecuted, due to his encouragement for the Capital attack, while still in office, note: people died!

2d ago

A while back his own daughter made comments on a national tv interview, when asked how he (trump) reacted when told he lost the election big time , it was told he wouldn't accept it like a normal person and started whining like a little spoiled brat . a comment was made quote: he's unfit . * not a joke, info is out there .

brytfmonline.com

Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell

The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
NEW YORK STATE
The Comeback

Donald Trump caught in shocking golf course photo

Former Donald Trump, fresh off declaring himself the winner of his own tournament despite missing a round, created more headlines this week. A picture of him and the former head of the Philadelphia mafia surfaced, sending everyone into a tizzy. The Philadelphia Inquirer revealed the photograph of Trump standing next to former mafia don “Skinny” Read more... The post Donald Trump caught in shocking golf course photo appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Salon

Proud Boys are right about one thing: It's ridiculous that Trump's not in prison

"President Trump told these people that the election was stolen," declared the lawyer for Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio last week, during opening remarks for his client's trial on charges of seditious conspiracy. Tarrio and other Proud Boys who believed they were acting on Trump's wishes when they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are merely "scapegoats" for the government, he continued, because it would be too hard to put the ex-president on the witness stand, "with his army of lawyers."
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
abovethelaw.com

Clarence Thomas Helped Convince Ginni Thomas To 'Keep Holding On' To Her Mistaken Belief Donald Trump Won The 2020 Election

As many of you are well aware, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a political operative in her own right, testified before the January 6th Committee. That’s because she was out there acting like Forest Gump — getting her paws all over the effort to keep Donald Trump in the presidency despite the result of the election. She sent a series of text messages to Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff; she communicated with Coups 4 Dummies lawyer John Eastman; and pestered Wisconsin lawmakers over selecting an alternative slate of electors.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims

MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...
MINNESOTA STATE
OK! Magazine

'A New Low': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Promoting 'We The People' Bible On Social Media

Yikes! Donald Trump Jr. is being blasted for promoting a "We The People" Bible on social media. "Guys, with America's Judeo-Christian values under attack, there could be no better time to re-up our commitment to America and to our Christian values this country was founded on. Go check out the We The People Bible, made in America, printed in America, assembled in America. You're going to love it, and I think the people in your life probably need it, too," the 45-year-old preached in a video. Don Jr. is now selling Bibles, declares “Judeo-Christian value are under attack.” pic.twitter.com/euAuBnALkV— PatriotTakes...
