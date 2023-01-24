Jacinda Ardern's Resignation Is a Wake-Up Call About Burnout—And How We Perceive Women Leaders | Opinion

Read full article on original website
Related
Gen Z know they’re stereotyped as ‘snowflakes’—but they say watching their parents cope with 2008 financial crisis made them tough and realistic
GenZ will make up 27% of the workforce by 2025 so it’s about time leaders win them over instead of labeling them as “snowflakes”. On Christmas Eve 2019, the Donald Trump campaign launched a website called snowflakevictory.com to advise Trump’s supporters on how to deal with their “liberal relatives” over the holidays.
I’m a boy in my teens and I’m worried about my oldest friend. We’ve hit a divide over politics
I’m a boy in my late/middle teens, and I’m worried about my oldest friend. He’s also my cousin and, as you might expect, we’ve known each other our entire lives. We’re the same age, similar interests and we’ve been extremely close since early childhood, however as we’ve grown up we’ve hit a divide: politics.
Labour government would pass right to roam act and reverse Dartmoor ban
The Labour party will pass a right to roam act if it comes to power, the Guardian can reveal, after widespread outcry when wild camping was outlawed on Dartmoor. In the bill, which is already drawn up by the party amid widespread but careful optimism that the next general election will see Labour return to office, there could be a new law that would allow national parks to adopt the right to wild camp, as well as expanding public access to woodlands and waterways.
Justin Trudeau Swarmed by Angry Protesters Demanding He Resign, Videos Show
Footage shows the Canadian prime minister walking down the street with police as protesters follow and shout at him.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
126K+
Post
1106M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0