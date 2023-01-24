Jacinda Ardern's Resignation Is a Wake-Up Call About Burnout—And How We Perceive Women Leaders | Opinion

The Labour party will pass a right to roam act if it comes to power, the Guardian can reveal, after widespread outcry when wild camping was outlawed on Dartmoor. In the bill, which is already drawn up by the party amid widespread but careful optimism that the next general election will see Labour return to office, there could be a new law that would allow national parks to adopt the right to wild camp, as well as expanding public access to woodlands and waterways.

43 MINUTES AGO