ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Woman accuses Mike Tyson of raping her in 1990s in $5m New York lawsuit

By Andrea Blanco
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHOz9_0kPoigsa00

A woman has accused Mike Tyson of rape in a lawsuit filed in New York State earlier this week.

The alleged victim said that the attack took place sometime in the early 1990s after she met the heavyweight boxing champion at the Septembers club in Albany, according to a report by an ABC affiliate .

In the $5m lawsuit filed in Albany County Court on 5 January, the woman claims that the alleged assault in a limousine left her with “physical, psychological and emotional injur[ies.]

“My friend and I were hanging out with him and his limousine driver,” the woman wrote in an affidavit obtained by the outlet. “Tyson told us about a party and asked us to join him. My friend was going to drop off her car and Tyson said he would pick her up in the limousine.”

She alleged that Tyson started to kiss her and touch her after she got inside his limousine, even after she said refused his advances.

“I told him no several times and asked him to stop, but he continued to attack me,” she said. “He then pulled my pants off and violently raped me.”

The woman said she wished to remain anonymous because making her name public “would certainly pose a risk to me of further mental harm, harassment, ridicule or personal embarrassment.”

She was able to file her lawsuit thanks to New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which gives victims of sexual assault a one-year window to raise allegations of sexual assault in court, even if they took place decades ago.

Tyson was previously convicted of rape in 1992 after assaulting beauty pageant contestant Desiree Washington in Indianapolis. He served three years in prison.

Comments / 15

Heron Cantu
2d ago

what a bunch of crap,. why in the world did you wait until now!!! need money 💰💰🤑💰🤑🤑🤑

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Mike Tyson sued for $5M for allegedly raping New York woman in early 1990s

A woman is suing boxing legend Mike Tyson, accusing him of violently raping her inside a limo after the two met at a popular Albany nightclub in the early 1990s. The anonymous plaintiff, who is seeking $5 million in damages, alleges in her complaint filed in Albany this month that she has suffered from “physical, psychological, and emotional injury” over the years as a result of the rape. The woman’s affidavit, which The Post obtained, does not provide an exact date for the alleged attack but says only that it happened sometime in the early 1990s — around the same time that...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glenville woman named 2023 New York Mother of the Year

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman from Glenville was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc (AMI) on Monday. Kate Boydston is the 60th woman in New York history to have been honored with the title, according to AMI. She received the honor for her service to her community, […]
GLENVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Traffic stop leads to ghost gun arrest for Albany man

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop lead to an alleged gun possession arrest for a 22-year-old Albany man on Saturday. T Zi U. Coles faces a number of charges. Deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office pulled Coles over around 5:42 p.m. on Saturday for vehicle and traffic violations. Deputies say after conducting interviews […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

East Side Cafe in Pittsfield damaged by snow plow

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the East Side Cafe in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was allegedly damaged by a snow plow driving by, and they are asking the public for help. Anyone driving on Newell Street in Pittsfield between noon and 2 p.m. on Monday is asked to call the East Side Cafe at (413) 447-9405. […]
PITTSFIELD, MA
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy