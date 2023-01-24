ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Look what you made them do: Senators unleash their Taylor Swift references at Ticketmaster hearing

By Judy Kurtz
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ntOdl_0kPoiaaE00

As the Senate Judiciary Committee held its hearing Tuesday on last year’s Ticketmaster meltdown, lawmakers came “Ready For It” with their best Taylor Swift references.

The panel’s hearing, aimed at tackling “consolidation in the live entertainment and ticketing industries,” was held in response to November’s Swift concert snafu by distributor Ticketmaster, which left millions of fans unable to purchase tickets.

In addressing the controversy on Tuesday, senators doled out plenty of quips about the 33-year-old Grammy Award winner likely to satisfy any Swiftie.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) was first to drop some Swift-inspired legislative prose, saying, “You can’t have too much consolidation — something that unfortunately for this country, as an ode to Taylor Swift I will say, we know ‘All Too Well.’”

Then it was Sen. Mike Lee’s turn. The Utah Republican, a ranking member on the Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights, quipped about the subcommittee’s chairwoman, Klobuchar, using a line from Swift’s 2008 mega-hit, “You Belong With Me.”

“To be honest, I had hoped as of a few months ago to get the gavel back,” Lee said, “but once again, she’s cheer captain and I’m on the bleachers.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) opted for a line from one of Swift’s more recent chart toppers: “Ticketmaster ought to look in the mirror and say, ‘I’m the problem, it’s me.'”

Lee ended the hearing suggesting that he had some “Bad Blood” with Ticketmaster over the fiasco.

“I have to throw out, in deference to my daughter Eliza, one more Taylor Swift quote,” Lee said. “’Karma’s a relaxing thought. Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?'”

A Swift representative didn’t respond to ITK’s request for comment about the music star’s shoutouts from lawmakers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

‘He’s too good at lying not to do it’: Alleged conman claims former NFL defensive lineman and ‘gentle giant’ used ‘brute strength’ in kidnapping

A group of ill-advised businessmen and investors, including one of  Mississippi’s own star athletes and former NFL player Jerrell Powe, were done being jerked around. Several of them hopped on a conference call the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 11. On the line was a guy they call the ultimate con artist, 28-year-old Bryce Mathis.  Everyone […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJTV 12

Police radio traffic holds clues in Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — As we wait for the video footage of what happened to be released to the public, police radio traffic holds clues as to what led to the brutal arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. You can hear some of the tense moments that ultimately led to Nichols’ death and the firing of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Senators quote Taylor Swift lyrics at hearing addressing Ticketmaster mess: ‘I’m the problem. It’s me’

Senators ripped into executives from Ticketmaster’s parent company Live Nation over its disastrous handling of Taylor Swift ticket sales during a congressional hearing on Tuesday. Live Nation president Joe Berchtold appeared before lawmakers on Capitol Hill where he apologised to the pop star and her legion of fans, pledging: “We need to do better, and we will.”The words appeared to carry little weight with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.Democrat Richard Blumenthal, from Connecticut, told Mr Berchtold he had accomplished the “stunning achievement” of unifying both parties behind a common cause. Using lyrics from Swift’s 2022 hit Anti-Hero, the...
UTAH STATE
Popculture

Taylor Swift Songs Get Repeatedly Quoted During Congressional Hearing About Ticketmaster

On Tuesday, executives in the ticket sales industry testified in the United States Senate about possibly monopolistic practices. These issues came to prominence last year when ticket sales for Taylor Swift's concert tour were mishandled, infuriating fans everywhere. The senators were not shy about referencing Swift or even quoting her lyrics during this hearing.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Senators grill Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift fiasco

Senators grilled Ticketmaster Tuesday, questioning whether the company’s dominance in the ticketing industry led to its spectacular breakdown last year during a sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets. Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee also debated possible action, including making tickets non-transferable to cut down on scalping...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg attorney found guilty of impersonation, harassment

HATTIESURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg attorney was found guilty of impersonating another person online and harassment via the telephone. Pine Belt News reported Brandon Brooks was convicted of the crimes last week and ordered to pay $3,5000 in restitution to Chris P. Lott. Prosecutors said Brooks used Lott’s name to create a fake account. According […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Pitchfork

Taylor Swift Shares New “Lavender Haze” Video: Watch

Taylor Swift has shared a new video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” Take a look below. Swift released Midnights, her tenth album, in October. She announced her extensive Eras Tour in support of the record at the beginning of November, but during Verified Fan pre-sales, Ticketmaster’s website collapsed under the overwhelming demand for tickets. The company then canceled the public on-sale date for tour tickets. Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, are facing multiple lawsuits from Swift fans who felt that the companies manipulated the sales unfairly.
Chris Freyler

The Painful Meaning Behind The Song, "Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift

It's me, Hi. I'm the problem it's me. When I first heard the song on the radio, I thought Swift was talking about herself. And in a sense, I think she is. She is a roundabout-way hinting that no matter what she does, she will be characterized as manipulative and validating seeking, similar to that of a politician.
WJTV 12

Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Ticketmaster takes heat from senators, witnesses over its power

Ticketmaster defended its online market power in the digital ticketing space at a packed — and unusually unified — Senate Judiciary hearing Tuesday, after months of increased scrutiny following a chaotic sale of tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour.    The company has long been a target of lawmakers after its 2010 merger with Live Nation, […]
WJTV 12

Attorneys: Autopsy shows Tyre Nichols suffered ‘extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An independent autopsy indicated that Tyre Nichols suffered “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating”, according to attorneys representing his family. Nichols died on Jan. 10 after he was involved in a traffic stop that left him critically injured three days earlier. Five Memphis police officers involved in his arrest were […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Man wanted in Brookhaven for firing shots into car with children inside

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are searching for a 21-year-old man who allegedly fired shots inside a vehicle with children inside. Police said they are looking for Lajohntae Miquan Fields. He’s wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle and additional charges. According to investigators, two people were injured in the shooting. Police said two […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy