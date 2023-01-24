ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father-to-be Brendon Urie says goodbye to Panic! at the Disco: 'A hell of a journey'

By Christi Carras
I write stories, and this one is a tragedy.

Longtime Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie announced Tuesday via Instagram that the pop-rock band will soon "be no more" after nearly two decades of music. The "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" singer also had some happy news to share: He and his wife of 10 years, Sarah Urie, are expecting their first child.

"Well, it’s been a hell of a journey," Urie said. "Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way.

"But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure."

In order to devote his "focus and energy" to his growing family, the 35-year-old musician added that he intends to bring this chapter of his life to a close by disbanding Panic!

"I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us," he continued. "Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you."

Urie formed Panic! at the Disco in 2004 with childhood friends Ryan Ross on guitar, Brent Wilson on bass and Spencer Smith on drums. The group soon achieved mainstream success with its debut album, "A Fever You Can't Sweat Out," and mega-hit single "I Write Sins Not Tragedies."

Over the years, the original band members left Panic! at the Disco until only Urie remained. He has continued to perform under the moniker essentially as a solo act since 2015. Panic!'s other greatest hits include "Nine in the Afternoon," "Victorious," "High Hopes" and "Death of a Bachelor."

"I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together," Urie said, plugging the band's final concert tour, which is scheduled to begin Feb. 20 in Vienna, Austria, and end March 10 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

"I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Jakisa Malone
1d ago

many years of happiness to you and your growing family!!!!💥❤💥

Glenda North
2d ago

our lose ..have enjoyed all his music ..danced to and sing with him..enjoy your future

