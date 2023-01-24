Jean Neuman, 89, of Sturgeon Bay, died peacefully at home on Friday, January 20, 2023. She was born August 19, 1933 in Chicago, daughter of the late Robert G. and Gladys A (Colley) Rutter. Jean graduated from Taft High School with the Class of 1951. On December 27, 1952, she was united in marriage with Ronald R. Neuman. In 1981, they built a home in Sturgeon Bay, where they retired to in 1983. They shared 54 years of marriage before he passed on August 27, 2007. Jean worked as a dental assistant in Chicago. She enjoyed painting birds and watching her birdfeeders through her window. Jean had an honest personality and always let you know what she was thinking. No matter her situation, Jean always had time for a Dairy Queen hot fudge sundae and a trip to TJ Maxx.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO