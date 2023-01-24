Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
Peninsula Pulse Jan 6-13, 2023
October 26, 1949 ~ December 25, 2022 Catherine Helen Mazurek, 73, of Baileys Harbor, WI died on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay. She was born October 26, 1949 in Chicago, daughter of the late Walter Chester and Evelyn Anna (Gralewski) Tomaszewski. Cathy married Lawrence Mazurek of Chicago in […]
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Carol Lynn Williams
Carol Lynn Williams, 80, of Baileys Harbor, WI, passed away Sunday morning, January 22, 2023 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay, WI with family at her side. She was born September 22, 1942 in Oak Park, IL, the daughter of Russell “Russ” Walter Weibler and Shirley Elenore (Gythfeldt) Weibler and was raised by Shirley and William “Bill” Boscamp (whom Shirley eventually married). Carol graduated from Arlington High School in Arlington Heights, IL with the class of 1960. She went on to enroll in beautician school to become a hair stylist.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Jean Neuman
Jean Neuman, 89, of Sturgeon Bay, died peacefully at home on Friday, January 20, 2023. She was born August 19, 1933 in Chicago, daughter of the late Robert G. and Gladys A (Colley) Rutter. Jean graduated from Taft High School with the Class of 1951. On December 27, 1952, she was united in marriage with Ronald R. Neuman. In 1981, they built a home in Sturgeon Bay, where they retired to in 1983. They shared 54 years of marriage before he passed on August 27, 2007. Jean worked as a dental assistant in Chicago. She enjoyed painting birds and watching her birdfeeders through her window. Jean had an honest personality and always let you know what she was thinking. No matter her situation, Jean always had time for a Dairy Queen hot fudge sundae and a trip to TJ Maxx.
Door County Pulse
Door County Reads Events Begin
The 2023 Door County Reads program will start this weekend with its official kickoff event. The selection this year is Andrew Graff’s Raft of Stars: the tale of two boys who run away into the wilds of northern Wisconsin and the people who are out searching for them. Former...
Door County Pulse
School News: Maintenance Work for Gibraltar, Optional Referendum for Washington Island, Bonds for Southern Door
Gibraltar Approves Replacing Leaky Roof and Windows in DCA. The Gibraltar Area School Board on Monday approved contracts to replace the roof on Door Community Auditorium and to spend three years and up to $90,000 total replacing windows for safety reasons. The board will replace 13-14 windows per year for...
Door County Pulse
Clipper Skiers, Snowboarders at Mt. Ashwabay
Sturgeon Bay’s ski and snowboard team headed to northwest Wisconsin to compete Tuesday in a Northern Conference event at Mt. Ashwabay in Bayfield County. Clippers junior Tristan Brilla, who competed in his first action of the season this year, finished second among all snowboarders, picking up where he left off last year as a state qualifier.
Door County Pulse
Wickman House Earns James Beard Nomination
Mike Holmes woke from a crazy restaurant-service nightmare Wednesday, only to learn a few minutes later that his restaurant had achieved one of his dreams. “I was having this dream where it was the height of COVID, and we were having to do Wickman service at my parents’ house,” Holmes said. “Then I woke up, and we were looking at the James Beard nominations and said, ‘Wait, that says ‘Wickman House, Ellison Bay’!”
Door County Pulse
Sturgeon Bay News Notes
The Sturgeon Bay Common Council has scheduled a Feb. 7 public hearing for a discussion of proposed revisions to the city’s zoning districts. The changes under consideration for single-family dwellings in R-2 and R-3 districts include a reduction of minimum lot widths from 70 to 50 feet and minimum lot size requirements from 7,500 to 6,000 square feet.
Door County Pulse
Snowmobiler Raises Money for MS Society
Doug Schopf, president of the Door County Snowmobile Trails Association, presented a $500 check to Ron Bochek to support Bochek’s 29th year of fundraising and trail guiding for the Wisconsin Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Bochek will ride his snowmobile in the Jan. 26 MS Ride with several...
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: Eliza
Eliza is an absolutely adorable, 5-year-old pup who’s available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This darling dog weighs 48 pounds and would do just about anything for a tasty treat. Like all dogs at WHS, Eliza (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51792081) has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped,...
Door County Pulse
Local Server Inspires Diners
If you stop for a meal at A’Boat Time, a new family-run restaurant in Sturgeon Bay, you might see other diners brushing up on their sign language. That’s because one of the servers, Brook Black, was born deaf. Instead of taking orders verbally, she hands customers a laminated menu with dry-erase markers so they can circle their orders. If she or the customers have questions, they write them down.
Door County Pulse
Door From Above: The Winter Fleet
The winter fleet sits in its overwinter harbor at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay. Photo by Paul Haan.
Door County Pulse
Home Away from Home
PMF’s new music director finds bits of his heritage in Door County. There’s an old joke, according to Norwegian composer Rune Bergmann, that Norwegians and other Scandinavians didn’t show much imagination when they immigrated to America because many of them settled in cold, woodsy areas that were nearly indistinguishable from the places they’d left.
Door County Pulse
The Knobs’ First 2023 Improv Show
The Knobs improv group, which began in 2022 and features local talent, is giving its first show of the year Jan. 31, 7 pm, at Peach Barn Brewery, 2450 S. Bay Shore Dr. in Sister Bay. Get there early to grab a seat, beer or seltzer. There’s a $10 cover charge. You never know what will happen, so don’t miss the fun.
Door County Pulse
Restaurateur’s First Book Coming Soon
This spring, Jessica Grasse, co-owner of Grasse’s Grill in Sister Bay, will be releasing Healing Hikes of Door County: A Meditative Guide to 10 Northern Door County Hikes. Mary Ann Rinkleff took the book’s cover photo, and Grasse’s aunt Janine created the watercolors throughout. All proceeds will support improved access to mental health in Door County and the natural spaces featured in the book.
Door County Pulse
Sturgeon Bay Common Council Backs Grant Application for Granary
On a 5-2 vote Jan. 17, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council approved a resolution to submit a Vibrant Spaces Grant application to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) for completing the public restroom facilities that will be part of the renovation of the Teweles and Brandeis grain elevator on the city’s West Waterfront.
Door County Pulse
Push to Restore Potawatomi Tower Includes New Survey
A survey that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has opened until Feb. 13 asks members of the public whether they want to restore the Potawatomi State Park observation tower and add a helical ramp, or build a new tower with a helical ramp. It doesn’t ask whether the...
Door County Pulse
Food Scarcities Hit Restaurant Owners Hard
Early in 2022, avocado costs skyrocketed, saddening guacamole lovers and causing avocados to vanish briefly from some restaurant dishes. The year before, restaurant owners had trouble finding, or affording, potatoes. In recent months, an outbreak of avian flu decimated flocks of egg-laying hens in large facilities nationwide and worldwide, causing...
Door County Pulse
Terry Murphy Releases Eighth Album
Wisconsin singer-songwriter Terry Murphy has released his eighth studio album, Wasted Potential, in digital and CD formats. Fans are hailing this collection as some of his best work: a refined sound shaped by the extended family of Door County musicians who helped to make the album possible. The songs tell the story of life in the Midwest, somewhere between agricultural and small town.
Door County Pulse
Learning to Recognize Unconscious Bias
The League of Women Voters of Door County is offering a learning opportunity for its members and the public on becoming a more diverse, equitable and inclusive community (DEI). Maria Douglas, senior DEI manager at the state League of Women Voters office, will lead participants in self-reflection and share information...
Comments / 0