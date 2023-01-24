Read full article on original website
Report: Buffalo Sabres Make a Trade Call Regarding Star Forward
The Buffalo Sabres have not been challenging for a playoff spot in late January in a few years. The team has real optimism about the present and future since 2011, which is the last time the team made the playoffs. The Sabres are three points out of a playoff spot....
WNEP-TV 16
Islanders’ GM Lamoriello Takes Blame for Team’s Struggles
ELMONT, N.Y. — Eyebrows were raised when the New York Islanders decided on a coaching change after last season. Out went the largely successful Barry Trotz, who was replaced by assistant Lane Lambert. The move came after the Islanders failed to qualify for the playoffs last season, despite advancing...
NHL
Avalanche Acquires Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
Colorado acquired Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut.
Avs spoil Kuemper's return, top Caps 3-2 as Bednar sets mark
DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook scored against former teammate Darcy Kuemper and the surging Colorado Avalanche held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Jared Bednar his franchise-record 266th victory. Logan O'Connor added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist...
Julien BriseBois looks to work trade deadline magic for Lightning again
TAMPA — The Lightning’s search to be their best when it matters most — in the postseason — is a year-round process. But with the trade deadline (March 3) approaching, general manager Julien BriseBois’ search to upgrade the roster will intensify. As has been the...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Wild
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-8) are in Saint Paul on Thursday to take on Dean Evason's Minnesota Wild (25-17-4). Game time at xCel Energy Center is 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Chicago. The Flames look to pick up their third straight win with a battle against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome to wrap up a four-game homestand. Calgary held an optional morning skate with tonight's projected lineup based off the...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (23-14-9) vs. BLACKHAWKS (14-28-4) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Blackhawks:. Points - Max Domi (33) Goals - Max Domi...
NHL
Carter's son has priceless reaction after receiving dad's hockey card
There is nothing better for a young fan than receiving their favorite hockey player's card, especially if it's their dad's. Jeff Carter's son, Caden, had a priceless reaction to getting his dad's hockey card in his new deck. Caden waited until the Pittsburgh Penguins forward got home from his game...
NHL
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games
The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Penguins 7, Panthers 6 (OT)
From a new career-high for Carter Verhaeghe to three points for Aaron Ekblad, here's five takeaways from Tuesday's overtime loss in Pittsburgh. Wrapping up a daunting stretch of games on the road, the Florida Panthers secured a crucial point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
NHL
Montgomery thriving with Bruins in 2nd chance as NHL coach
"I could sense that his message was not as positive as it usually is and could have been," the Boston Bruins center said. The hallmark of Montgomery's tenure with the Bruins has been a relentless positivity, a way of dealing with missteps and curveballs, fortified by his own difficult journey, that has allowed him to teach and guide and nudge his team in the right direction. It's a feeling that has suffused the Bruins dressing room.
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Game chance for ESPN to tell players' stories
ESPN has worked with the NHL to make the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend compelling for fans at home by highlighting the players' skills and personalities. Not everyone can attend the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival, the free fan festival at Ft. Lauderdale Beach Park from Feb. 2-4, let alone the main events.
NHL
Seider's dad hypes up crowd during mentors' road trip
Red Wings defenseman's father cheers on son against Canadiens. Moritz Seider's dad was the life of the party on Thursday. Kay Seider hyped up the Detroit Red Wings suite while watching the team take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. The Red Wings defenseman's father was giving out...
NHL
Preview: January 25 at Dallas
DALLAS, TX. - The Carolina Hurricanes are in the Lone Star State, in search of a third consecutive victory Wednesday as they meet the Dallas Stars. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 29-9-8 (66 Points, T-1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 5-2 Win over the New York...
NHL
BLOG: Yamamoto returns to skating with the group
EDMONTON, AB - Kailer Yamamoto skated with the team on Thursday for the first time since the Oilers Jan. 11 contest against the Anaheim Ducks. The forward has been sidelined for the last two weeks with an undisclosed injury and was placed on LTIR back on Jan. 17. While the 24-year-old is not eligible to return to the Oilers line-up until Feb. 12, just being able to skate with the group was a positive step in the right direction for Yamamoto.
NHL
Canes To Host 10th Annual Alumni Game
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will host the 10th annual Alumni Game on Monday, February 20, at Carter-Finley Stadium. This exclusive event allows fans a chance to skate alongside Hurricanes Alumni and have a one-of-a-kind outdoor game experience. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation.
NHL
WINNING HAND!
The Calgary Flames Ambassadors and the Calgary Flames held their 16th Calgary Flames Ambassadors' Celebrity Poker Tournament raising over $425,000. Calgary Flames players, coaches, alumni and local celebrities, including Daniel Negreanu, played with more than 400 other poker participants at the sold-out event at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino. Participants bought in to raise funds for Calgary Flames Foundation programs and charities and to play against their hockey heroes for the chance to win more than $50,000 in prizes.
NHL
NOTEBOOK: New Injury Updates; Florida's Hit King
Hear from Radko Gudas and Head Coach Paul Maurice following Thursday's practice. With two games left until the All-Star break, the Florida Panthers had several previously injured players go through the entirety of Thursday's practice at the Panthers IceDen as full participants. Sam Bennett, who sat out Tuesday's overtime loss...
