Blueface Offers DJ Akademiks The Fade, Akademiks Plays Maury

By Robert Longfellow
 2 days ago

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

DJ Akademiks is who he is. The social media influencer’s latest outrage-inducing behavior includes coming for Blueface and slandering the rapper’s finances and girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, in the process.

From what we gather, Blueface offered up Akademiks the fade. The invitation was caused by Akademiks saying on his Off The Record podcast that no rapper has ever truly stepped to him, and that he was ready for the smoke, especially from Lil Baby.

Or it could have been when Ak said Blueface’s crib was in foreclosure. And that’s when Blueface decided to offer up the hands and feet.

Of course, this led to Akademiks sending a call out for the identities of 10 people who allegedly slept with Chrisean. This stems from Blueface’s own allegations that she slept around, thus his desire for a paternity test after she announced she was pregnant with his child.

Yeah, the struggle is elite right now.

But really, most people watching from the outside see this as another opportunity to pile on to Akademiks, who became the most hated man in Hip-Hop, although he certainly has a legion of supporters. Or maybe just hate watchers?

Either way, peep some of the latest slanders aimed at Ak in the gallery.

Let’s keep it strictly to words, alright fellas. Also, it’s a guarantee that Chrisean will just go straight to violence if she ever catches Ak in these streets.

HipHopWired

HipHopWired

