Indiana State

Indiana railroad employee caught on video stealing 250 pounds of copper wire: Police

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A South Shore Railroad employee is charged with felony theft after state police said technology revealed what happened to spools of copper wire.

State police were called in by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District to help determine what happened to the wire, suspected to have been stolen by an employee.

Police said surveillance video and GPS were used to tie rail employee Kevin Woods to the crime. They said he was seen on video loading copper wire into the bed of a South Shore truck. The truck was equipped with GPS.

Police determined that on four occasions, Woods left a rail company storage area with the wire and then stopped at his home before going to a scrap yard in Westville, near Michigan City.

It’s alleged that he brought about 250 pounds of the copper to the scrap yard and was paid a total of $531 dollars, less than half the market value.

The railroad is in the middle of a major construction project, adding a second set of tracks.

Comments / 58

Eunice Washington
2d ago

U big dummy, why would anyone steal from their job… now u have no job, probably won’t get unemployment cause they gonna fight it .. u stole!!!!

Reply(6)
30
Scrotie Mcboogerballs
2d ago

Lmao 🤣 so sad he works for a company that pays him good wages and he steals from them and he got ripped off by the salvage company 250 pounds of copper should be more than that

Reply(2)
18
Eric Gudmundson
2d ago

Not only was he stupid for stealing from his job, he was too stupid to know that the scrap yard was ripping him off too.

Reply(1)
17
