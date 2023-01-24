Trial date set for man charged with killing Cleveland firefighter

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The motion for a bond reduction for Leander Bissell, the man charged with killing Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick , has been withdrawn.

During a bond hearing held Tuesday morning, Leander Bissell’s pretrial date was also set for February 2 with a trial date set for April 17.

Leander Bissell has been in jail since November, indicted for murder and more after a hit-and-run crash.

Police say he drove through the scene of an accident on I-90, plowed into the firefighter and took off.

Earlier this month, Bissell’s lawyers asked a judge for a big cut in his bond so that he would not have to put up a lot of money to get out of jail.

During Tuesday’s hearing, that motion for Leander Bissell’s bind to be reduced was withdrawn.

Bissell has plead not guilty to killing Tetrick.

