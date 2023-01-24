ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Trial date set for man charged with killing Cleveland firefighter

By Celeste Houmard
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The motion for a bond reduction for Leander Bissell, the man charged with killing Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick , has been withdrawn.

During a bond hearing held Tuesday morning, Leander Bissell’s pretrial date was also set for February 2 with a trial date set for April 17.

Man charged with firefighter Tetrick’s death pushes to be released from jail

Leander Bissell has been in jail since November, indicted for murder and more after a hit-and-run crash.

Police say he drove through the scene of an accident on I-90, plowed into the firefighter and took off.

Earlier this month, Bissell’s lawyers asked a judge for a big cut in his bond so that he would not have to put up a lot of money to get out of jail.

During Tuesday’s hearing, that motion for Leander Bissell’s bind to be reduced was withdrawn.

FOX 8 I-Team: Cuyahoga prosecutors fight release of suspect in firefighter death

Bissell has plead not guilty to killing Tetrick.

