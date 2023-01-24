WVDOT holds hiring event in Raleigh County
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Come join the West Virginia Department of Transportation for a hiring event on Thursday, January 26, 2023.RELATED: Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is now hiring for 2023 season, full-time
The event is open to the public and will be taking place from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Raleigh County Headquarters at 379 Market Road, Beckley, WV.
Job applications are available online now. You can apply online to start the process. Then come to the interview prepared.
Open Positions Include:
- Transportation Worker 1
- Transportation Worker 2 Equipment Operators
Requirements:
High school diploma or GED and pass the test which will be emailed to you after you apply.CRIME: Oak Hill man sentenced for sexual assault
For more information, and to find these applications and many others, please visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/wvdot .Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.
Comments / 0