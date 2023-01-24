ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

WVDOT holds hiring event in Raleigh County

By Danielle Sandler
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Come join the West Virginia Department of Transportation for a hiring event on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

The event is open to the public and will be taking place from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Raleigh County Headquarters at 379 Market Road, Beckley, WV.

Job applications are available online now. You can apply online to start the process. Then come to the interview prepared.

Open Positions Include:

  • Transportation Worker 1
  • Transportation Worker 2 Equipment Operators

Requirements:

High school diploma or GED and pass the test which will be emailed to you after you apply.

For more information, and to find these applications and many others, please visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/wvdot .

