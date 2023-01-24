ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
msn.com

Dogs of the Dow 2023: 5 Dividend Stocks for Income Investors

The start of the year is a good time to add to your existing portfolio or start new positions. An excellent source to look for ideas is among the Dogs of the Dow. These stocks are the highest-yielding ones in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) at the end of the preceding year.
NASDAQ

BHC March 10th Options Begin Trading

Investors in Bausch Health Companies Inc (Symbol: BHC) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 10th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BHC options chain for the new March 10th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ

BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Kellogg Company (K)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 31.33MM shares of Kellogg Company (K). This represents 9.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 25.79MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.47% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Jpmorgan Chase & Co Cuts Stake in Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN)

Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.28MM shares of Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 10.05MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease...
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 2 Heavily Discounted Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Tesla's cutting-edge tech, formidable competitive moat, and proven ability to deliver strong operating results in a tough environment bode well for the company's long-term prospects. Tilray's staying power could lead to sizable returns for patient shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
via.news

Educational Development Corporation, Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Educational Development Corporation (EDUC), Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund (CCD), Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) 11.88% 2023-01-18 23:13:07. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund...
NASDAQ

Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -11.43%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/27/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. GREENE COUNTY BANCORP INC (GCBC) is a small-cap value...
NASDAQ

Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.46 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.37%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Bay Commercial Bank (BCML) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Bay Commercial Bank (BCML) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.59%. A...

