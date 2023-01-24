Read full article on original website
Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks
For nearly six decades as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, Warren Buffett has run circles around Wall Street. Through this past weekend, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of well over 3,800,000% since taking the reins. While there is...
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
5 Exceptional Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist
These companies offer attractive dividends that should keep rising in the future.
This Supercharged Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy Right Now
The company sees more high-powered dividend growth ahead.
5 REITs With The Highest Paying Dividends: How To Supercharge Your Portfolio
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have long been a popular investment option for those looking for steady income streams. These trusts are required by law to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends, making them a great choice for investors seeking regular cash flow.
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
3 Outstanding Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold Forever
For years, these businesses have impressed investors with their ability to raise quarterly dividend payouts.
3 Dividend-Paying Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell
The Fed's indication of continuing rate hikes and impending recession fears is likely to keep the stock market under pressure for a while. Therefore, investors looking for a stable income...
Dogs of the Dow 2023: 5 Dividend Stocks for Income Investors
The start of the year is a good time to add to your existing portfolio or start new positions. An excellent source to look for ideas is among the Dogs of the Dow. These stocks are the highest-yielding ones in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) at the end of the preceding year.
BHC March 10th Options Begin Trading
Investors in Bausch Health Companies Inc (Symbol: BHC) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 10th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BHC options chain for the new March 10th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Surges 9.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
TransAct Technologies Incorporated TACT shares ended the last trading session 9.2% higher at $7.62. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 14.6% gain over the past four weeks. Optimism surrounding the TransAct stock could...
BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Kellogg Company (K)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 31.33MM shares of Kellogg Company (K). This represents 9.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 25.79MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.47% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Jpmorgan Chase & Co Cuts Stake in Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN)
Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.28MM shares of Rayonier, Inc. (REIT) (RYN). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 10.05MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease...
Got $1,000? 2 Heavily Discounted Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Tesla's cutting-edge tech, formidable competitive moat, and proven ability to deliver strong operating results in a tough environment bode well for the company's long-term prospects. Tilray's staying power could lead to sizable returns for patient shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Educational Development Corporation, Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Educational Development Corporation (EDUC), Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund (CCD), Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) 11.88% 2023-01-18 23:13:07. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund...
Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -11.43%. A quarter...
Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/27/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. GREENE COUNTY BANCORP INC (GCBC) is a small-cap value...
Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.46 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.37%. A quarter...
Bay Commercial Bank (BCML) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Bay Commercial Bank (BCML) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.59%. A...
