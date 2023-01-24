Read full article on original website
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements
Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
drugstorenews.com
Minimum wage increases take effect in 23 states
As a new year rolls out, so are laws impacting grocery businesses. In addition to regulations on plastic bags and changes to grocery taxes at the dawn of 2023, some of the legislation is related to labor and employment. As of Jan. 1, the minimum wage has gone up in...
Sheetz is reviewing its controversial 'smile policy' that prohibits employees from having 'missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth'
Sheetz is reviewing its so-called smile policy that bars its convenience stores and gas stations from hiring people with visible teeth problems.
Company threatened to fine low-wage workers $100,000 if they left for a competitor, feds say
Federal regulators are taking aim at companies that make workers promise not to take jobs elsewhere as a condition of employment. The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday announced settlements with three companies that made workers sign noncompete agreements, in which they promised not to work for competitors for a period of time after leaving their jobs. It is the first time that the FTC has taken legal action on noncompetes — restrictions that have grown increasingly popular with employers in recent years and that tend to lower workers' wages by reducing their options.
Whole Foods Reached A Settlement With Workers In Its Lawsuit About Recording Them Without Consent
Whole Foods will pay nearly $300,000, as Business Insider reports, to settle another lawsuit, this time over a system that requires warehouse workers to “speak into a computer system that records their voices.”. The Amazon-owned grocery chain uses this system— the outlet adds— to make and track work assignments....
US firms dodge $4bn in overtime payments by doling out bogus 'manager' job titles to low-level staff
Examples include booking clerks titled 'Lead Reservationists,' restaurant hosts as 'Guest Experience Leaders,' and barbers as 'Grooming Managers.'
Burger King Struggles: Major Franchisee Toms King Holdings Files For Bankruptcy, Shuts 90 Restaurants
Burger King's major franchisee, TOMS King Holdings, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and plans to sell all 90 of its current locations in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, and Illinois.
Walmart raises minimum wage to $14
Walmart employees are getting a raise in an effort to retain store and warehouse workers. The company announced on Tuesday that the minimum wage would go from $12 to $14 an hour, CNN reported. The new pay rates will be seen in paychecks issued in March, NBC News reported. Walmart...
Relocation of Kingston magisterial court office proposed
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County Court officials are seeking approval to relocate the offices of District Judge James Haggerty from Kingston to the county-owned West Side Annex in Forty Fort. Court officials say the move to a county-owned property will save $24,000 annually in...
McDonald's, In-N-Out, and Chipotle are spending millions to block raises for their workers
California voters will decide next year on a referendum that could overturn a landmark new state law setting worker conditions and minimum wages up to $22 an hour for fast-food employees in the nation's largest state.
investing.com
Shareholders can sue McDonald's ex-executive in landmark ruling
WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - Shareholders can sue McDonald Corp's former global chief people officer for the damage they claim he caused to the restaurant chain by allegedly allowing a culture of sexual harassment to flourish, according to a groundbreaking legal ruling. The decision marks the first time the influential Delaware...
CNBC
Dollar General worker safety fines top $15 million since 2017, Labor Department says
Dollar General was hit with $387,000 in fines for worker safety violations at three Southeast stores, the Department of Labor said Thursday. Since 2017, Dollar General has been fined more than $15 million for various violations. Dozens of similar violations were identified at 19 stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia,...
Column: The FTC is pushing new rights for workers. Big business is pitching a fit, of course
Noncompete clauses push down wages and trap workers in lousy jobs, so of course they're beloved by employers. The FTC wants to change that.
