ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Cardona announces initiative to increase global competitiveness of US students

By Lexi Lonas
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9lyT_0kPoh07e00

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced a new initiative on Tuesday to increase the global competitiveness of American students.

Cardona stressed in a speech laying out his vision for the department this year that “Raise the Bar: Lead the World” needs bipartisan support and cooperation from states and districts, with three main pillars defining the measure.

The first way to make students competitive is “academic excellence” by increasing a passion for reading, providing students with financial literacy and high standards in schools, according to Cardona.

“It’s unacceptable that in the most recent PISA test, an assessment which is done internationally, our students scored 36th place out of 79 countries in math,” the secretary said.

The second part is addressing “learning conditions” by providing better mental health services to children and giving better opportunities and pay to teachers.

The last pillar focused on at length in the speech was making students ready for global engagement by ensuring pathways to careers and aiming to make more students multilingual.

This goal will include investing in education for different career pathways for students whether that be through college or technical schools and investing more in multilingual education and language programs for students.

“Recently at a ministerial meeting in France with 38 other countries, I was surprised that we were one of a few countries that was primarily monolingual,” he added.

In his address, Cardona mentioned funds provided by the American Rescue Plan last year and the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to help accomplish the goals of the department.

“At the Department of Education, we will prioritize these focus areas and expand opportunities for technical assistance and use of federal funding. In the coming months, you will hear more details for each of these categories. Our actions at the department must support our beliefs, and we intend to do that,” Cardona said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Florida daycare worker charged with third count of abuse

Panama City, FL (WMBB) — For the third time this week, a childcare worker was charged with injuring a toddler. Jessica C. Mills, age 38, is charged with aggravated abuse, cruelty towards a child at a Panama City child development center. According to PCPD detectives, on the 18th of January, Mills is seen on video […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
The HD Post

32 small business grants to apply for in 2023

NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
WKRG News 5

Motorcycle crash claims the life of 62-year-old Louisiana man

WINN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 23, 2023, at approximately 3:30 PM, Louisiana State Police Tropp E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 34. According to a release from Louisiana State Police, the crash claimed the life of 62-year-old Hiram Cook of Winnfield. The initial investigation revealed Cook was east on Louisiana Highway 34 on a […]
WINN PARISH, LA
WKRG News 5

Severe weather school closings, schedule changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
SARALAND, AL
WKRG News 5

Louisiana grandson and grandmother arrested during drug investigation, police say

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past two years, the Monroe Police Department investigated the DuceFive gang and the crimes that the gang allegedly committed. During the investigation, authorities learned that the gang consisted of 20 members and it functions as a drug trafficking organization. According to […]
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Newly proposed MCPSS calendars cut summer break short

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Summertime vacation will be cut short next school term, specifically for teachers in Mobile County. Newly proposed calendars for the 2023-2024 school year have Mobile County Public School teachers going back to the classroom in July and some teachers aren’t happy about it. There are two draft calendars. Both have teachers […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
bestcolleges.com

These Colleges Were Just Awarded Grants to Boost Student Success Rates

The federal dollars will help students meet basic needs and create more affordable textbook options. The Department of Education announced $30 million in new awards going to colleges and universities. The list includes a variety of state schools, private institutions, and community colleges. Fifteen institutions will receive funds to create...
WKRG News 5

Tracking power outages in the News 5 coverage area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Strong winds could down trees and powerlines as a significant storm system moves across the Gulf Coast. Recent rains saturated the ground, which can compromise trees. Add in wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, and you get conditions that could produce significant power outages across the Gulf Coast. News […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Florida school bus aide charged for allegedly abusing child with autism: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A 22-year-old school bus aide is facing child abuse charges for improper use of force on a 6-year-old boy with autism. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested John-Paul Martinez on Jan. 24 following a two-month investigation. Martinez worked as an aide to watch over students at Silver Sands School in Fort […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Storm damage reported in the News 5 coverage area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With the threat of high winds and tornadoes, storm damage is possible. News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates. Alabama […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

74K+
Followers
27K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy