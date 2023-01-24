Sharon Hunt picked as Lumbee Tribal Council speaker

PEMBROKE — Sharon Hunt will again take on the leadership role of the Lumbee Tribal Council.

Hunt, who represents District 2, was elected Thursday to the role of speaker after securing more votes than Gerald Goolsby, who was also nominated for the seat and also represents District 2.

Hunt is no stranger to the leadership position, having previously served in the capacity in 2012, making her the first woman to hold the role. Hunt was first elected to the council in 2005. She has chaired the Personnel and Federal Recognition committees and spent the last few years as the council’s secretary.

Hunt takes the place of Ricky Burnett who did not seek reelection to his District 13 council seat.

“I thank y’all. I am very humbled by your confidence in me,” Hunt told tribal council members.

Councilwoman Wendy Moore, District 5, was elected by acclimation to the role of the vice chair since she faced no opposition. The position was previously held by Corbin Eddings, who also did not seek reelection to the council.

Councilwoman Nanci Locklear, District 7, was nominated to serve as the tribal council’s secretary; Councilwoman Pam Hunt, District 3, will serve as the treasurer/Finance committee chair; and Councilman Dewel McNeill, District 9, was nominated to serve as parliamentarian. Neither faced opposition.

During committee assignments, Dewey McNeill was assigned to chair the Constitution and Ordinance Committee, taking the place of Eddings. Bobby Emanuel, District 10, will take over the chairman seat on the Ethics Committee formerly held by McNeill.

Richard Jones, District 6, will continue in his role as chair of the Housing Committee; as well as Moore as chair of the Agricultural/Natural Resources Committee; and Jody Bullard, District 4, chairing Health and Human Resources. Yvonne Dial, District 7, will also continue in the role of chair of the Education, Culture and Public Relations Committee.

After initially declining his nomination to again serve as chair of the Economic Development Committee, Gerald Goolsby allowed himself to retain the role.

His initial apprehension came from what he described as a lack of communication between the committee and the Lumbee Tribe Holdings board.

“I think the Economic Development chairman needs to serve on the LTH board,” Goolsby said. “I’ve served on it for two years and I’ve run into obstacles, communication obstacles.”

After praising him on a job well-done, Councilman Jones told Goolsby that “there’s more to this economic development than LTH … I think we could close that gap.”

Council members said they could work on changing the bylaws, making it mandatory for the LTH board to include meeting minutes in reports to the Economic Development Committee.

“If they can commit to communicating and working together … I don’t have a problem doing it,” Goolsby amended.