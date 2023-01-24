Alford: Service is a lifestyle for new Mississippi State AD Zac Selmon

Read full article on original website
For Mississippi State softball, loss in first-ever Super Regional is ‘fuel for our fire’ in 2023
STARKVILLE — Watching Arizona celebrate a Women’s College World Series berth at Nusz Park left the Mississippi State softball team with a new — and extremely unwelcome — feeling. Almost exactly eight months later, that sensation has yet to subside. “I think about it all the...
Mississippi State women’s basketball blown out by Georgia, suffers second straight road loss
On Thursday, Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Sam Purcell gave credit to Ole Miss after his team’s difficult loss on the road in Oxford and remarked on how difficult it is to go and play against any team in the Southeastern Conference. That held true again as MSU...
Mississippi State’s 2022 baseball season was ‘embarrassing.’ How do the Bulldogs turn things around?
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s 2021 and 2022 baseball seasons could not have been more different. But the Bulldogs’ messages heading into the campaigns to come could not have been more similar. “It’s a new year,” graduate catcher Luke Hancock said Friday. “Nobody cares about last year.”...
Tolu Smith claims Mississippi State’s record ‘doesn’t indicate how good we are.’ Is he right?
STARKVILLE — Ever since an 11-0 start, it’s been nothing but frustration for the Mississippi State men’s basketball team. The Bulldogs have lost eight of their past nine games since their unbeaten beginning to the year, sinking to a paltry 1-7 in Southeastern Conference play. Five of the losses have been by single digits; the past two have been decided on the final possession.
Carpenter honored as a ‘Top CEO’ in Mississippi
Mississippi Business Journal recognized Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Nancy Carpenter as a “Top CEO” at a Thursday breakfast at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. Honorees were selected for “excelling in their respective fields while impacting their companies and communities,” a press release from CVB...
Bulldogs get big win: Mississippi State takes down No. 11 TCU in overtime in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans knows he can remain a bit stoic when his team is on the floor. “I don’t smile as often in the games as I probably should or need to,” Jans said. But a few key moments in...
Ask Rufus: Columbus’ Federal Style houses
During the first years of Columbus’ growth and expansion, some early settlers tried to bring a little of the refinement of the East Coast to the new town. While the first structures built in Columbus were of log construction, buildings of frame soon appeared and were quickly followed by those of brick. The first attempt to build high style or more refined houses was the use of the Federal architectural style that had been popular along the East Coast.
Prep roundup: Starkville boys soccer beats Hernando, advances to MHSAA 6A semis
HERNANDO — Starkville boys soccer advanced to the MHSAA Class 6A semifinals after defeating Hernando, 2-1, in the quarterfinals on the road Saturday afternoon. Brandon Shaffer and Joseph Schauwecker both scored for the Yellow Jackets (15-4). Max Buehler also recorded an assist for Starkville. Starkville will travel to play...
From Little Merchants to the end of the line, carriers through the years
“It’s like playing a video game, I guess,” said Berkley Hudson. “Throwing papers, getting them on the porch. That’s fun. It’s a challenge. Some houses are farther back from the street, sometimes you’d have someone in the yard who’d try to catch it in mid-air.”
Roses and thorns 1-29-23
A rose to Oktibbeha County Hospital Regional Medical Center, which celebrated its 50th anniversary on Thursday. At a time when a majority of hospitals in the state find themselves in precarious financial position, The Golden Triangle is blessed to have three reliable hospitals – OCH, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus and North Mississippi Medical Center West Point. The importance of these medical facilities cannot be overestimated. They are community institutions that serve the medical needs of our citizens. They are also a big part of the local economy, providing jobs and tax revenue. Although seldom mentioned, they are an important part of economic development. It’s unlikely an industry would locate here without hospital services available to their employees, after all. So congratulations, OCH. Keep up the good work!
From Starkville to ‘New Amsterdam’: SHS alum finds success in the dramatic arts
As 13-year-old Aizzah Fatima stands in the Starkville High School auditorium, ushering a production of “A Thousand Cranes,” she is just expecting extra credit for her eighth grade fine arts class. She leaves with so much more — a life-changing experience that instills in her a love of...
Partial to Home: Photograph offers keyhole into a distant time
The other day I surveyed the photographs, postcards and paintings that clutter my office. Each has its own story. One of them in particular connects me to a distant time, when Columbus was a very different place. I’ll call the photograph, “Sarah and ‘Son.’”. The subjects...
Width and pressing central to Starkville boys soccer’s playoff victory over Madison Central
Soccer is a game of creating and attacking space. Doing so doesn’t just take an understanding of the opponent; it also requires a great deal of knowledge about the strengths and weaknesses of one’s own team. This was a big factor in Starkville High School’s 1-0 victory over Madison Central in the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs Wednesday night.
OCH’s establishment endured boneyard discovery and a snowstorm, but it’s going strong 50 years later
OCH Regional Medical Center opened its doors and allowed guests to step backward through time for its 50th anniversary celebration on Thursday. Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song,” which was popular around the time the hospital opened, welcomed visitors and hospital staff as they filed into the educational facility, setting the tone for the past to meet the present.
Wave for the win: West Point boys beat Columbus on last-second putback
With less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation, the Columbus boys basketball team held a slim 69-68 lead over West Point and was looking to close things out. Unable to shut the door from the foul line, the Green Wave were given some late life, overcoming what looked to be costly technical fouls and a six-point deficit.
Starkville Academy boys soccer unable to respond after falling behind in key district loss
Conceding the first goal is never ideal, but it’s something the best teams have to learn to deal with. Starkville Academy boys soccer coach Chris Doss said as much after his team’s 2-0 loss to Lamar School on Thursday, noting that finding the ability to respond is “the test for good teams.”
Dispatch to move to mail delivery in Feb.
After nearly 100 years, The Commercial Dispatch will no longer be delivered door-to-door by carriers, according to publisher Peter Imes. Instead the paper will shift to same-day delivery by the U.S. Postal Service. Imes said the change is driven by difficulties in finding enough carriers. “It’s increasingly hard to hire...
Contractors could soon face fines for fire hydrant tampering
STARKVILLE — A jar filled with water sits on a table. Though a thin layer of sediment is settled at the bottom, the rested water is perfectly clean and potable. Shake that jar and the sediment mixes in, making the water ugly and brown, though just as safe to drink as before.
Peggy Berry
COLUMBUS — Peggy Ann Berry, 87, died Jan. 26, 2023, at Garden Hill Assisted Living. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, at Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Mike Dalton officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. prior to the services at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Three charged after pumping city fuel into private vehicle
Three men were arrested on embezzlement charges after allegedly stealing gasoline from a city-owned fuel dispensing station Monday. Michael Kennedy Williams, 19, and Deountray Roby, 22, were arrested on scene after the two were seen pumping fuel at the city garage on College Street into a private vehicle, Public Information Officer Joe Dillon said in a press release.
