Starkville, MS

Alford: Service is a lifestyle for new Mississippi State AD Zac Selmon

By Parrish Alford/Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
Commercial Dispatch
 5 days ago
Commercial Dispatch

Tolu Smith claims Mississippi State’s record ‘doesn’t indicate how good we are.’ Is he right?

STARKVILLE — Ever since an 11-0 start, it’s been nothing but frustration for the Mississippi State men’s basketball team. The Bulldogs have lost eight of their past nine games since their unbeaten beginning to the year, sinking to a paltry 1-7 in Southeastern Conference play. Five of the losses have been by single digits; the past two have been decided on the final possession.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Carpenter honored as a ‘Top CEO’ in Mississippi

Mississippi Business Journal recognized Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Nancy Carpenter as a “Top CEO” at a Thursday breakfast at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson. Honorees were selected for “excelling in their respective fields while impacting their companies and communities,” a press release from CVB...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Ask Rufus: Columbus’ Federal Style houses

During the first years of Columbus’ growth and expansion, some early settlers tried to bring a little of the refinement of the East Coast to the new town. While the first structures built in Columbus were of log construction, buildings of frame soon appeared and were quickly followed by those of brick. The first attempt to build high style or more refined houses was the use of the Federal architectural style that had been popular along the East Coast.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Prep roundup: Starkville boys soccer beats Hernando, advances to MHSAA 6A semis

HERNANDO — Starkville boys soccer advanced to the MHSAA Class 6A semifinals after defeating Hernando, 2-1, in the quarterfinals on the road Saturday afternoon. Brandon Shaffer and Joseph Schauwecker both scored for the Yellow Jackets (15-4). Max Buehler also recorded an assist for Starkville. Starkville will travel to play...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Roses and thorns 1-29-23

A rose to Oktibbeha County Hospital Regional Medical Center, which celebrated its 50th anniversary on Thursday. At a time when a majority of hospitals in the state find themselves in precarious financial position, The Golden Triangle is blessed to have three reliable hospitals – OCH, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus and North Mississippi Medical Center West Point. The importance of these medical facilities cannot be overestimated. They are community institutions that serve the medical needs of our citizens. They are also a big part of the local economy, providing jobs and tax revenue. Although seldom mentioned, they are an important part of economic development. It’s unlikely an industry would locate here without hospital services available to their employees, after all. So congratulations, OCH. Keep up the good work!
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Partial to Home: Photograph offers keyhole into a distant time

The other day I surveyed the photographs, postcards and paintings that clutter my office. Each has its own story. One of them in particular connects me to a distant time, when Columbus was a very different place. I’ll call the photograph, “Sarah and ‘Son.’”. The subjects...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

OCH’s establishment endured boneyard discovery and a snowstorm, but it’s going strong 50 years later

OCH Regional Medical Center opened its doors and allowed guests to step backward through time for its 50th anniversary celebration on Thursday. Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song,” which was popular around the time the hospital opened, welcomed visitors and hospital staff as they filed into the educational facility, setting the tone for the past to meet the present.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Wave for the win: West Point boys beat Columbus on last-second putback

With less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation, the Columbus boys basketball team held a slim 69-68 lead over West Point and was looking to close things out. Unable to shut the door from the foul line, the Green Wave were given some late life, overcoming what looked to be costly technical fouls and a six-point deficit.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Dispatch to move to mail delivery in Feb.

After nearly 100 years, The Commercial Dispatch will no longer be delivered door-to-door by carriers, according to publisher Peter Imes. Instead the paper will shift to same-day delivery by the U.S. Postal Service. Imes said the change is driven by difficulties in finding enough carriers. “It’s increasingly hard to hire...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Contractors could soon face fines for fire hydrant tampering

STARKVILLE — A jar filled with water sits on a table. Though a thin layer of sediment is settled at the bottom, the rested water is perfectly clean and potable. Shake that jar and the sediment mixes in, making the water ugly and brown, though just as safe to drink as before.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Peggy Berry

COLUMBUS — Peggy Ann Berry, 87, died Jan. 26, 2023, at Garden Hill Assisted Living. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, at Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Mike Dalton officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. prior to the services at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Three charged after pumping city fuel into private vehicle

Three men were arrested on embezzlement charges after allegedly stealing gasoline from a city-owned fuel dispensing station Monday. Michael Kennedy Williams, 19, and Deountray Roby, 22, were arrested on scene after the two were seen pumping fuel at the city garage on College Street into a private vehicle, Public Information Officer Joe Dillon said in a press release.
COLUMBUS, MS

