The public is being asked to stay out of Balboa Park Thursday amid gusty Santa Ana winds after a eucalyptus tree fell on a woman, injuring her. The incident was reported sometime before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Balboa Drive and El Prado. A roughly 80-to-90-foot tree uprooted and was on its side as onlookers gawked at the tree. Images from the scene showed at least one ambulance and stretcher spotted on site.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO