ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Mike Tyson accused of rape at New York nightclub in 1990s

By Harrison Gereau
WMBB
WMBB
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HnokS_0kPoftV600

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the timeframe of the alleged rape.

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson is facing a lawsuit accusing him of raping a woman in a limousine after an outing at a popular nightclub in the 1990s.

According to an affidavit filed by an anonymous woman in Albany County Court, the boxer is accused of raping her outside a popular Albany dance club—Septembers—in the early 1990s.

“I met Mike Tyson in the early 1990s at a dance club called Septembers,” the affidavit read. “My friend and I were hanging out with him and his limousine driver. Tyson told us about a party and asked us to join him. My friend was going to drop off her car and Tyson said he would pick her up in the limousine.”

What we know about Half Moon Bay shooting suspect Chunli Zhao

According to the affidavit, which does not provide an exact date for the alleged attack, the woman alleges that on their way to pick up her friend, Tyson tried to kiss her in the limo. She reportedly told him “no” and asked him to stop, but he continued to attack her, the affidavit says.

“He then pulled my pants off and violently raped me,” the affidavit reads. “As a result of Tyson’s rape, I suffered and continue to suffer from physical, psychological, and emotional injury.”

The woman is seeking $5 million in damages for the alleged attack. Her attorney has filed an affirmation to keep her identity anonymous out of fear she might be publicly scrutinized.

“This will be in the news across the country and plaintiff’s identity must be protected,” the affirmation read.

WalMart shooting suspect to plead guilty to federal charges

The lawsuit was filed earlier this month, as part of New York’s Adult Survivors Act. The law allows for the creation of a “lookback period” for victims of sexual assault and abuses over 18 years to pursue time-barred claims in court. If it weren’t for the act, passed in May 2022, the woman accusing Tyson of rape would have been time-barred by the usual statute of limitations for such crimes.

This is not the first time Tyson has been in the hot seat for rape. In February 1992, following a two-week trial that drew nationwide media attention, Tyson was found guilty of the same crime in Indianapolis.

2 students killed, adult injured in ‘targeted’ shooting at Iowa youth program

A month later, he was sentenced to 10 years in jail, the last four of which were suspended. He was released in March 1995. Tyson has always maintained his innocence in that case.

Brooklyn-born Tyson, 56, won adulation as the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990. His first boxing match — and win — came on Mar. 6, 1985, when he beat Hector Mercedes in a first-round TKO at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany, New York.

You can view the Albany County affidavit below.

900096_23_ANONYMOUS_v_MIKE_TYSON_AFFIDAVIT_4 Download

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Today is recognized as National Florida Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Every year January 25th is the day to celebrate the state of Florida, or the Sunshine State. Although Florida became the 27th state on March 3, 1845, the National Florida Day is January 25th. Here are a few fun facts about Florida:
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Local politician wants legislation for dispatchers changed

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is proposing legislation that would give first responder status to 911 dispatchers and crime investigators. Patronis said dispatchers answered over 25,000 calls in 48 window in response to Hurricane Ian. But, neither they nor crime investigators, are eligible for the same PTSD benefits that […]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

CFO Jimmy Patronis believes universities should ban TikTok

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The social media platform TikTok is incredibly popular and controversial and the app is getting a lot of heat from politicians like Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. TikTok lets users watch, create, and share short videos but to Florida’s CFO, there is something insidious at the heart of the […]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

DeSantis actions could pose risk with Black voters in 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) runs the risk of alienating Black voters ahead of a potential 2024 presidential bid after a series of controversial moves by his administration, some observers say. Though he hasn’t announced a decision for the 2024 presidential election just yet, DeSantis is seen as a strong GOP contender for the White […]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

DeSantis wades into RNC race: ‘I like what Harmeet Dhillon has said’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is praising California attorney and former Trump campaign adviser Harmeet Dhillon amid in her bid to take the Republican National Committee chairmanship away from Ronna McDaniel, saying in an interview on Thursday, “I think we need a change.” “I think we need to get some new blood in the RNC,” […]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

WMBB

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy