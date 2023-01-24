Read full article on original website
Linda Marie Libby
Linda Marie Libby, 66 of Camp Verde, died Dec. 24. Born in Phoenix, she was a graduate of Carl Hayden High School. Her interests and hobbies included macrame, horticulture, the outdoors, traveling, camping, hiking, fishing, target shooting, watching movies with her grandkids and spending time with family. She was preceded...
Mary Kay [Holmgren] Runke
Mary Kay [Holmgren] Runke died Jan. 14. Born in Flagstaff, she was a graduate of Arizona State University. She taught first grade in Denver, Colo., and Cottonwood, and coached the Mingus Union High School tennis team. She also gave swimming lessons, and loved to play tennis and water and snow ski.
Jamee Marie Reddell
Jamee Marie Reddell, 41, died Dec. 22. She is survived by her grandmother Lynn Reddell; father Robert Reddell; mother Georgia Reddell; brother Joshua Reddell; son Devyn Livingston; daughter Isybell Livingston; the Livingston family and many family members and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 18,...
Stephen William Schmitt
Stephen William Schmitt, 80, of Clarkdale, died Jan. 9. He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrna Schmitt. He owned a motorcycle business in Colorado, and later worked for Hewlett Packard. The couple traveled the country in their RV. He was an avid hobbyist with motorcycles, RC model planes, and woodworking.
Myrna Louise Sinclair Schmitt
Myrna Louise Sinclair Schmitt, 81, of Clarkdale, died Dec. 9. Her husband of 61 years, Stephen, died Jan. 9. After living in Chula Vista, Calif., and later establishing a business in Loveland, Colo., they spent decades traveling the country in their RV. She loved to paint, draw, bead, crochet and shop.
Numerology Dives Into Digits
The Camp Verde Community Library hosted the first segment of an Intro to Numerology course on Jan. 10. The course is conducted by numerologist Carmelle Migliore, who has been studying numerology for 30 years in an effort to understand nonphysical phenomena and translate them into something useful. She believes numerology helps people validate the good points in their lives and provides insight to help them cope with the negative points.
