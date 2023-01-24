LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker is taking another shot at trying to pass a bill that would not only allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit, it would prohibit cities and counties from issuing local laws to do so within their borders. Sen. Tom Brewer, of Gordon, defended the bill Tuesday in a hearing before the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee that drew more than 100 people. Brewer has introduced the measure every year since 2017. This year, his proposal has 25 cosponsors and is again listed as his priority bill, increasing the odds that lawmakers will debate it on the Senate floor.

