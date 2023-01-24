Read full article on original website
Cheektowaga, Hamburg Getting Brand New Crumbl Cookie
Hamburg and Cheektowaga are getting brand new Crumbl Cookie locations this year! Crumbl Cookies came from Utah in 2021, but are now all the hype in Western New York. The first location to open up in 2021 was the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The other location just opened up at the end of 2022 on Transit Road by Maple.
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo worth $150k
BUFFALO, NY – The New York Lottery announced that a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Buffalo for Monday’s drawing. The winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The prize-winning ticket was purchased at The Market in the Square on Union Road in Buffalo. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on January 23 are: 12-31-47-58-60 and the Powerball is 23. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The post Winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo worth $150k appeared first on Shore News Network.
Popular Buffalo Restaurant and Bar Announces One-Week Closure
It's late January, which means it's officially the dead of winter. This is pretty much the coldest time of the year and a time you don't see many people going out; opting instead to stay indoors. Wings and beef on weck are two comfort foods and two foods that Buffalo...
Third-prize-winning Powerball Power Play ticket sold at The Market in the Square
A third-prize-winning Powerball Power Play ticket for the January 23 drawing was sold at The Market in the Square on Union Road.
New York “Name A Snowplow” Contest Crowns 40 Hilarious Winners
Winters in New York can be no joke, but that doesn't mean you can't have some fun along the way. With blizzards, bomb cyclones, and lake effect snow keeping Western New York snowplows busy, Erie County decided to make things a bit more personal - by giving residents an opportunity to name the county's fleet of snowplows.
46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77
Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
Third-prize Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo
Another drawing will take place Wednesday night.
Riverside Ice Rink hours unsettling for Buffalo residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars were given by the City of Buffalo to renovate the Riverside Park Rink. Construction started in mid-2021 and finished in September. Councilmember Joseph Golombek says it was a health and safety issue from a freon leak. Once construction was complete, the rink was only open for party rentals and school programming.
The Batavian
Thomas J. Clark
Thomas J. Clark, 82, of Bradenton, FL passed away at his home Sunday morning January 22, after a long illness. Tom, born on March 7, 1940, was from Stafford, NY where he grew up on the Clark family farm with his parents Edward and Grace, and his sisters Julia, Martha, and Mary.
The Batavian
Patricia A. Drake
Batavia - Patricia A. Drake, 74 of Batavia, passed away on Tuesday, (January 17, 2023) at her home in Batavia. Mrs. Drake was born February 6, 1948 in Albion, a daughter of the late George and Barbara (Sprague) Snell. Patricia was an avid crafter. She enjoyed painting, woodworking, and making...
News 8 welcomes Brennan Somers to Sunrise and Noon
Brennan Somers joins News 8 as morning and noon anchor.
Man injured in motorcycle crash claims road marking misdirected him, sues Town of Batavia
A Monroe County man injured in a motorcycle accident at 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2021, is suing the Town of Batavia, alleging that a sign on Batavia Stafford Townline Road was pointing in the wrong direction causing him to misread a curve in the roadway. Daniel W. Felix, Sr., is claiming he sustained significant injuries as a result of the crash. Attorneys for the Town of Batavia have filed a response denying many of the allegations in the lawsuit.
rochesterfirst.com
Afternoon activities cancelled for over 20 school districts in Rochester area
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As snow continues to fall, school closings and PM activity cancellations have come in News 8 newsroom. East Rochester, Hilton, and Holley school districts are among the many others that have cancelled afternoon activities as the snow continues to stick around.
Buffalo's response to the latest round of snow
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that one of the big things the city is focused on this storm is communication. That's why they sent out two BuffAlert texts Wednesday morning. "In kind of our after...
The Batavian
Wear your school spirit for Mayor, Coach Owen
Friends of Jim Owen are asking that attendees of this Saturday's funeral who work at a school or had Jim as a teacher at school to please wear your school apparel or colors to the service. "That is what Jim is all about, he's being buried in the jacket from...
First refuse district in Irondequoit could be coming in 2024
Irondequoit, Pittsford, and Brighton all say refuse districts save residents money.
More Lake Effect Snow Expected Across Western New York
The massive snowstorm that swept through Western New York yesterday isn't done just yet. The tail end of the storm is expected to bring some lake-effect snow to Western New York. There is a winter weather advisory in place for Southern Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Wyoming counties. With the additional...
The Batavian
Weather-related cancellations for Genesee County
Cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 25 are below. This list will be updated as we receive submissions. Send cancellations to [email protected]. Alabama Fire has canceled bingo due to the weather. All after school and evening activities at Batavia City School District have been canceled for Wednesday. The BHS Opening Reception...
Moog to hold open interviews on Saturday
Available positions include those in engineering, assembly & test and machining.
The Batavian
Barbara E. Fenstermaker
LeRoy ~ Barbara E. Fenstermaker, age 77, of Selden Road, passed away Tuesday afternoon (January 24, 2023) at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 28, 1945 in Brookville, PA, a daughter of the late Everett and Katherine Dickey Thrush. Barb will...
