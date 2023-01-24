ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Country 106.5 WYRK

Cheektowaga, Hamburg Getting Brand New Crumbl Cookie

Hamburg and Cheektowaga are getting brand new Crumbl Cookie locations this year! Crumbl Cookies came from Utah in 2021, but are now all the hype in Western New York. The first location to open up in 2021 was the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The other location just opened up at the end of 2022 on Transit Road by Maple.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Shore News Network

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo worth $150k

BUFFALO, NY – The New York Lottery announced that a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Buffalo for Monday’s drawing. The winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The prize-winning ticket was purchased at The Market in the Square on Union Road in Buffalo.  The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on January 23 are: 12-31-47-58-60 and the Powerball is 23. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The post Winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo worth $150k appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77

Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Riverside Ice Rink hours unsettling for Buffalo residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars were given by the City of Buffalo to renovate the Riverside Park Rink. Construction started in mid-2021 and finished in September. Councilmember Joseph Golombek says it was a health and safety issue from a freon leak. Once construction was complete, the rink was only open for party rentals and school programming.
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

Thomas J. Clark

Thomas J. Clark, 82, of Bradenton, FL passed away at his home Sunday morning January 22, after a long illness. Tom, born on March 7, 1940, was from Stafford, NY where he grew up on the Clark family farm with his parents Edward and Grace, and his sisters Julia, Martha, and Mary.
BRADENTON, FL
The Batavian

Patricia A. Drake

Batavia - Patricia A. Drake, 74 of Batavia, passed away on Tuesday, (January 17, 2023) at her home in Batavia. Mrs. Drake was born February 6, 1948 in Albion, a daughter of the late George and Barbara (Sprague) Snell. Patricia was an avid crafter. She enjoyed painting, woodworking, and making...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Man injured in motorcycle crash claims road marking misdirected him, sues Town of Batavia

A Monroe County man injured in a motorcycle accident at 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2021, is suing the Town of Batavia, alleging that a sign on Batavia Stafford Townline Road was pointing in the wrong direction causing him to misread a curve in the roadway. Daniel W. Felix, Sr., is claiming he sustained significant injuries as a result of the crash. Attorneys for the Town of Batavia have filed a response denying many of the allegations in the lawsuit.
BATAVIA, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo's response to the latest round of snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that one of the big things the city is focused on this storm is communication. That's why they sent out two BuffAlert texts Wednesday morning. "In kind of our after...
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

Wear your school spirit for Mayor, Coach Owen

Friends of Jim Owen are asking that attendees of this Saturday's funeral who work at a school or had Jim as a teacher at school to please wear your school apparel or colors to the service. "That is what Jim is all about, he's being buried in the jacket from...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Weather-related cancellations for Genesee County

Cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 25 are below. This list will be updated as we receive submissions. Send cancellations to [email protected]. Alabama Fire has canceled bingo due to the weather. All after school and evening activities at Batavia City School District have been canceled for Wednesday. The BHS Opening Reception...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Barbara E. Fenstermaker

LeRoy ~ Barbara E. Fenstermaker, age 77, of Selden Road, passed away Tuesday afternoon (January 24, 2023) at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 28, 1945 in Brookville, PA, a daughter of the late Everett and Katherine Dickey Thrush. Barb will...
BATAVIA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy