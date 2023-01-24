Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
journalaz.com
Mary Kay [Holmgren] Runke
Mary Kay [Holmgren] Runke died Jan. 14. Born in Flagstaff, she was a graduate of Arizona State University. She taught first grade in Denver, Colo., and Cottonwood, and coached the Mingus Union High School tennis team. She also gave swimming lessons, and loved to play tennis and water and snow ski.
journalaz.com
Mary Katherine McDonald Lovell Bruce
Mary Katherine McDonald Lovell Bruce, 97, of Camp Verde, died Jan. 14. She graduated from Clarkdale High School where she was an athlete. After marriage, she lived in California and Minnesota before returning to the Verde Valley. She was a fan of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns and National Finals Rodeo.
journalaz.com
Jamee Marie Reddell
Jamee Marie Reddell, 41, died Dec. 22. She is survived by her grandmother Lynn Reddell; father Robert Reddell; mother Georgia Reddell; brother Joshua Reddell; son Devyn Livingston; daughter Isybell Livingston; the Livingston family and many family members and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 18,...
journalaz.com
Myrna Louise Sinclair Schmitt
Myrna Louise Sinclair Schmitt, 81, of Clarkdale, died Dec. 9. Her husband of 61 years, Stephen, died Jan. 9. After living in Chula Vista, Calif., and later establishing a business in Loveland, Colo., they spent decades traveling the country in their RV. She loved to paint, draw, bead, crochet and shop.
journalaz.com
Stephen William Schmitt
Stephen William Schmitt, 80, of Clarkdale, died Jan. 9. He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrna Schmitt. He owned a motorcycle business in Colorado, and later worked for Hewlett Packard. The couple traveled the country in their RV. He was an avid hobbyist with motorcycles, RC model planes, and woodworking.
fox10phoenix.com
Another round of snowfall in Arizona's high country
Some places in Arizona are looking like a winter wonderland! Check out the beautiful landscapes from FOX 10 viewers in Flagstaff, Sedona, Camp Verde, Payson, Prescott, Lakeside, Cordes Lakes, and Page.
theprescotttimes.com
UPDATE: MARITZA HAS BEEN LOCATED
UPDATE (1/24/23, 12:40PM): MARITZA HAS BEEN LOCATED. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate runaway juvenile, Maritza Diaz. On January 22, 2023, around 6:30PM, Maritza ran away from her residence in Prescott Valley after having an argument with her mother and left the house without permission. She was last seen getting into a grey Dodge Charger belonging to her boyfriend. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a red sweater, and carrying an orange backpack.
AZFamily
Ice-covered roadways lead to multiple crashes on SR-87 south of Payson
PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Several crashes were reported in northern Arizona Tuesday morning due to icy roadways, including an accident involving multiple vehicles on State Route 87. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says SR-87 was closed due to crashes near mileposts 223 and 224. That’s about 25...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday brings freeze warning, drop in temperatures
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cold start to our morning with a low of 38 degrees; so far we have had a high of just 49 degrees. If we stay at 49 degrees this afternoon, this would be the first time in 4 years that we have stayed under 50 degrees for a high temperature. This cold air is from a deep low-pressure system that is moving across Arizona today, bringing some strong winds across southwest Arizona and southeast California.
journalaz.com
Numerology Dives Into Digits
The Camp Verde Community Library hosted the first segment of an Intro to Numerology course on Jan. 10. The course is conducted by numerologist Carmelle Migliore, who has been studying numerology for 30 years in an effort to understand nonphysical phenomena and translate them into something useful. She believes numerology helps people validate the good points in their lives and provides insight to help them cope with the negative points.
theprescotttimes.com
Enough fentanyl pills flowed through Arizona last year to kill all of the state’s 7 million-plus residents.
Ed from Sheriff Rhodes- As a new governor leading Arizona, Katie Hobbs faces an important question in the infancy of her governorship: What will she do to help stanch the flow of drugs and people crossing illegally at our southern border? Unfortunately with the release of her first budget proposal, the governor has taken a dangerous step backward in that fight.
theprescotttimes.com
Driver Crashes Into Dollar Tree
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 23, 2023) –On January 19, 2023, at approximately 2:20pm Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the Dollar Tree in Seligman to the report of a vehicle that had crashed into the store. A Honda CRV driven by Terryl Day (76) of Seligman, crashed...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley delays two major road projects due to costs, labor, supply chain
Prescott Valley delays two major road projects due to costs, labor, supply chain. The Town of Prescott Valley has delayed two major projects until Spring 2023 because of construction costs, labor shortages and supply chain issues. The Glassford Hill Road resurfacing project, which will improve the road surface from Highway...
Comments / 0