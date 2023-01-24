ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Briscoe To Make AEW TV Debut Following Brother Jay Briscoe's Death

By Jason Hall
 5 days ago
Photo: Battleground Podcast

Ring of Honor tag-team champion Mark Briscoe will make his All Elite Wrestling television debut during Wednesday's (January 25) live broadcast of Dynamite , just eight days after the death of his brother and tag-team partner Jay Briscoe , ROH and AEW owner Tony Khan confirmed on in a post shared to his Twitter account Tuesday (January 24).

Briscoe will face former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal , a longtime rival of his late brother, on what would have been Jay Briscoe's 39th birthday.

"Mark Briscoe vs Jay Lethal," Khan tweeted. "Requested by both men to celebrate the life + legacy of the late great Jay Briscoe on his 39th birthday, his longtime friend/rival Jay Lethal vs his brother Mark Briscoe."

Mark Briscoe also made his first public statement since his brother's death in a text to and shared by Josh Wharton , a family friend who quoted him during a live stream on Monday (January 23).

"GOD IS ON THE THRONE. That's all I got bro," Mark Briscoe wrote, according to Wharton.

Delaware State Police confirmed that a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 driven by Briscoe was struck head-on by another Chevrolet Silverado 1500 driven by a woman, identified as Lillyanne Ternahan , 27, who failed to remain in her lane for unknown reasons last Tuesday (January 17). Ternahan was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Briscoe's daughters, Gracie , 12, and Jayleigh , 9, were also present at the time of the crash and were reported to be "slowly improving" from serious injuries and multiple surgeries, according to Wharton, who shared a statement on behalf of Jay's widow Ashley . The Briscoes were in his thirteenth reign as ROH World Tag Team champions at the time of Jay's death.

