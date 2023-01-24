Want Kentucky schools to be safer? Here are 9 ideas from students, including gun control

FRANKFORT - Want to make Kentucky's public schools safer?

A team of high school students from across the commonwealth have a few ideas.

The Commissioner's Student Advisory Council, a group of nearly 30 students that meets monthly to counsel Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass, revealed their set of recommendations Tuesday following months of research and discussion.

Missing from the students' list are things adults outside schools are quick to demand following a security incident, such as metal detectors or additional police.

Instead, the students targeted things they believe will make themselves and their classmates feel safer before, during and after any potential incidents.

“Our main goal is to make sure that everyone's getting a quality education," said Joud Dahleh, a Boone County high school student and the student member of the Kentucky Board of Education. "You cannot have a quality education if you do not feel safe in your school building.”

Before a school security issue

To better prevent or minimize the chance of an event like a school shooting happening, the council recommended three things:

Promote the STOP tipline: Students can already anonymously report classmates' concerning behavior through this tipline, but the council explained schools can do a better job of making students aware of its existence.

Students can already anonymously report classmates' concerning behavior through this tipline, but the council explained schools can do a better job of making students aware of its existence. Improve intervention rates: More should be done to address concerns reported through the tipline, the students said, including requiring a response to every complaint.

More should be done to address concerns reported through the tipline, the students said, including requiring a response to every complaint. Support gun control legislation: One specific piece of legislation recommended by students is requiring mental health evaluations before allowing someone to purchase certain guns.

During a school security issue

Active shooter drills are necessary, the council said. But the current design of drills can be traumatic and leave students feeling unprepared, the group said. Here's what the students recommend:

Improve active shooter drills: Students advocated for more comprehensive and realistic drills, including ones with scenarios (what would you do if a shooter came into your classroom?). But more should be done to avoid traumatizing students, including providing more advance notice to students and families and allowing them to opt out of the drills.

Students advocated for more comprehensive and realistic drills, including ones with scenarios (what would you do if a shooter came into your classroom?). But more should be done to avoid traumatizing students, including providing more advance notice to students and families and allowing them to opt out of the drills. Improve training for first responders: All first responders, from educators and school police officers to outside law enforcement, should get more training to improve response times.

All first responders, from educators and school police officers to outside law enforcement, should get more training to improve response times. Establish a clear notification system: Communication during and immediately after a lockdown can be delayed, sparking confusion and fear for families and students. One potential solution pitched by students is using schools' current communication systems to quickly blast texts and emails to guardians in case of an emergency or to teachers in case of a drill.

After a school security issue

"If/when the next school shooting happens in Kentucky," the council said, here are three recommendations for Kentucky to support the school and community:

Provide mental health support: After an incident, the mental health of that school's students and educators should be the priority, the students said. Schools and districts can offer crisis intervention teams, short-term counseling and connections to outside mental health options.

After an incident, the mental health of that school's students and educators should be the priority, the students said. Schools and districts can offer crisis intervention teams, short-term counseling and connections to outside mental health options. Host town-hall style meetings: Vigils, town-hall meetings or other group settings can help provide support and a sense of community during grief.

Vigils, town-hall meetings or other group settings can help provide support and a sense of community during grief. Repair and rebuild the school: Officials should consider having plans to change elements of the school environment that may be triggering, the council said.

Lawmakers return to Frankfort to continue the 2023 legislative session on Feb. 7. This year's session ends March 30.

Reach Olivia Krauth at okrauth@courierjournal.com and on Twitter at @oliviakrauth.