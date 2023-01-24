Ole Miss Forward Malique Ewin Involved in Fatal Traffic Incident

Ole Miss Rebels freshman forward Malique Ewin was recently involved in a one-car incident.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels freshman forward Malique Ewin was reportedly involved in a one-car auto incident on Friday, Jan. 13 that resulted in a fatality, according to 247Sports .

Ole Miss released a statement on Tuesday morning via OleMissNews , the official Twitter account for University of Mississippi news in a three-part tweet.

"The University of Mississippi Police Department is investigating a one-car motor vehicle incident that occurred Jan. 13 involving a student that resulted in the death of a visitor to campus. “The victim sustained severe injuries and was taken by helicopter to a Memphis hospital, where he later died from his injuries. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. Due to the ongoing investigation and protections outlined under FERPA, we are not at liberty to share any more information at this time, including the student’s name.”

Sources confirmed with 247Sports that the person involved at the center of the investigation is Ewin. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native has not played in a game since the Jan. 13 incident and is not expected to play Tuesday night versus the Missouri Tigers.

Ewin has appeared in 14 games this season, averaging 1.4 PPG and 1.1 rebounds per game.

