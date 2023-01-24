ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Forward Malique Ewin Involved in Fatal Traffic Incident

By Ben King
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8jIb_0kPocwyE00

Ole Miss Rebels freshman forward Malique Ewin was recently involved in a one-car incident.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels freshman forward Malique Ewin was reportedly involved in a one-car auto incident on Friday, Jan. 13 that resulted in a fatality, according to 247Sports .

Ole Miss released a statement on Tuesday morning via OleMissNews , the official Twitter account for University of Mississippi news in a three-part tweet.

"The University of Mississippi Police Department is investigating a one-car motor vehicle incident that occurred Jan. 13 involving a student that resulted in the death of a visitor to campus.

“The victim sustained severe injuries and was taken by helicopter to a Memphis hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. Due to the ongoing investigation and protections outlined under FERPA, we are not at liberty to share any more information at this time, including the student’s name.”

Sources confirmed with 247Sports that the person involved at the center of the investigation is Ewin. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native has not played in a game since the Jan. 13 incident and is not expected to play Tuesday night versus the Missouri Tigers.

Ewin has appeared in 14 games this season, averaging 1.4 PPG and 1.1 rebounds per game.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023 .

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hottytoddy.com

Visitor to Ole Miss Killed in One-Vehicle ‘Incident’

The University of Mississippi Police Department is investigating a one-car vehicle incident that resulted in the death of a visitor to campus. The incident happened on Jan. 13 and involved an Ole Miss student and a visitor to campus. The victim, the visitor, sustained severe injuries and was taken by...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Ole Miss police investigate crash that killed campus visitor

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Police at the University of Mississippi are investigating a crash that killed a campus visitor. According to university officials, the one-vehicle crash happened on January 13. They said the crash involved a student which resulted in the death of a visitor to the campus. The victim sustained severe injuries and was […]
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Mana Taimani chose Ole Miss because 'God helped guide me through the process'

Mana Taimani is excited about wearing the Red and Blue of Ole Miss, but he will have to wait a little while longer. The offensive lineman who committed to the Rebels on Monday night is a member of their 2023 class and won't arrive in Oxford until his degree work is completed at his community college. He will complete degree requirements at Diablo Valley College in time to get to Oxford in the late spring.
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Victim identified in fatal Lee County crash Wednesday

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man killed in a Lee County accident was identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 55-year-old Tony Barnett of Guntown died at the scene. The crash happened at about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Barnett’s vehicle left the road and...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Teens charged with felonies after party in Saltillo

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Three teenagers face charges for allegedly shooting at someone at a party in Saltillo. Saltillo Police Chief Rusty Haynes confirmed the arrests of Christopher Tate, 14; Coy Harris, 15; and James Long, 17. They face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and will be...
SALTILLO, MS
wcbi.com

Suspect wanted in Lee County for breaking into vehicle near Verona

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone who broke into a vehicle, and if you can help them, it might be worth cash. Last Friday night around 11, someone broke into a vehicle that was left overnight at the Dollar General on Palmetto Road near Verona.
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Water Valley man arrested in Oxford for intimidating witness

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley man already charged with one crime in Oxford finds himself in trouble there again. On January 4, an individual went to the Oxford Police Department to report receiving threatening phone calls. The investigation, in that case, led to the arrest of Robert...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

RJ Young projects how the Ole Miss QB competition will play out

RJ Young addressed the 3-man quarterback competition at Ole Miss following the transfers of Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard to join Jaxson Dart with the Rebels. Young pointed out that Dart was good enough to start for Ole Miss, but not to the point that Lane Kiffin didn’t want to bring in competition.
OXFORD, MS
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy