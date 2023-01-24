ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battery manufacturer will super-charge research with a Knoxville laboratory

By Silas Sloan, Knoxville News Sentinel
As the EV technology industry in Tennessee continues to expand , a lithium-ion battery manufacturer is establishing a presence in Knoxville.

Safire Technology Group Inc. will open a research and development laboratory at the University of Tennessee Spark Innovation Center .

The lab will support the company's work on its patented SAFe Impact Resistant Electrolyte battery additive, which is added to lithium-ion batteries to prevent fires and explosions.

The company chose Knoxville for the scientific talent at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the university, according to a press release.

Safire Group co-founder and CEO John Lee said the company plans to hire 10-15 employees in the next year but did not disclose the value of the investment.

“The Knoxville area represents an attractive choice to expand our battery R&D capabilities and hire highly qualified talent from the community,” Lee said in a press release.

In October, Tennessee received $500 million from the the U.S. Department of Energy to fund three other companies related to battery materials processing and battery manufacturing.

Safire is a venture-backed company headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, and focuses on liquid-to-solid, hybrid-state batteries.

Recruiting innovation companies like Safire is a priority for the Knoxville Chamber as the world transitions to the "imagination age ."

“The Knoxville Chamber is committed to supporting innovative entrepreneurs that are creating high-wage, high-growth companies,” Chamber vice president of economic development, Doug Lawyer said in the release.

The Spark Innovation Center is part of UT's research park and leases space to innovative startups.

Silas Sloan covers growth and development in East Tennessee for Knox News.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Battery manufacturer will super-charge research with a Knoxville laboratory

