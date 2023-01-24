Read full article on original website
Broome County woman wanted for drug possession
Yager is wanted for Violation of Probation for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Seize Narcotics, Firearm in Search Warrant
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force seize a firearm, methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl in a search warrant. According to a press release from the task force, On Wednesday January 25, Binghamton Metro S.W.A.T. assisted the task force in executing a narcotic search warrant at Apartment 4 on 111 Oak Street in Binghamton.
Driver High On Mushrooms Had Dog In Car During Town Of Hunter Crash, Police Say
A 40-year-old man is facing charges after crashing his car while allegedly high on mushrooms with a dog inside, authorities said. New York State Police said troopers in Greene County were called at around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, with reports of a single-vehicle crash on State Route 23A in the town of Hunter.
Johnson City man pleads guilty to machete murder
Today in Broome County Court, a Johnson City man pled guilty to a murder that occurred on New Year's Eve in 2021.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
BCSO Featured Warrant: Kara Yager
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a woman on an outstanding warrant. The office is looking for Kara Yager, wanted on a Violation of Probation for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was last known to frequent the Kirby Street area of the Town...
Snowmobiler survives scary crash in town of Berne
A 25-year-old man is lucky to be alive after he crashed his snowmobile near Cole Hill Road in Berne, early Wednesday morning.
Police Say Man Busted With Crack in His Pants in Greene County
Did you read this headline and could somehow hear Beavis and Butthead chortling and laughing somewhere? Well now. Officials say that a New York state man, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs. Police say the bust happened in Greene County Sunday, as the driver who was only carrying a learner's permit was stopped by law enforcement.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman’s body recovered from Ulster County fire
HIGH FALLS – Authorities have recovered the body of a woman who perished in a fire that destroyed her home on Mossy Brook Road in High Falls last Sunday. The fire broke out at 2:45 a.m. and kept firefighters busy into the afternoon. There were reports of a person...
Binghamton Police Investigating Death of East Side Resident
Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a Binghamton resident. Police officers were sent to a home at 3 Whiting Street on the city's East Side shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday. Detective Captain Cory Minor said a death investigation is underway. He declined to release the name...
Man charged with DWI after passing out in traffic
At around 6 a.m. on January 20th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies discovered a running vehicle stopped in traffic in the area of Route 13 and Lighthouse Road in Cortlandville.
Catskill PD facing $20M lawsuit after tasing incident
The Catskill Police Department is facing a lawsuit from the family of a man who died after he was tased.
Voorheesville man accused of raping minor
A Voorheesville man was arrested for allegedly using physical force to engage in sexual contact with a female under 15. William Maguire, 28, faces multiple charges of rape.
Binghamton man sentenced for stealing truck, television
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was sentenced to state prison for stealing a truck and a television.
iheart.com
Woodstock Man Who Drove Under The Influence And Killed Two, Sentenced
Cazenovia, N.Y. - The driver involved in a double-fatal accident in the Town of Cazenovia last July has pled guilty and been sentenced. 36 year old Justin Haines, of New Woodstock pled guilty to two counts of Manslaughter in the 2nd degree and one count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the 1st degree.
WNYT
Man arrested for inappropriate contact with minors
A man in Fulton County is accused this morning of inappropriate contact with minors. The Fulton County Sheriff tells us 27-year-old Devin James Martell is charged with forcible touching. The sheriff says he had inappropriate contact with two boys under the age of eighteen, in the towns of Johnstown and...
Man arrested for allegedly touching two juveniles inappropriately
The suspect allegedly had inappropriate contact with juvenile males in Broadalbin and Johnstown.
NYSP: Dog shot after attacking owner and Trooper
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are reminding residents who call 911 to keep their pets safely contained after a dog was shot by a trooper responding to a call at a Montgomery County home. New York State Police say the incident occurred January 18th around 11:30a.m. when a trooper was called to a home in […]
Saugerties man arrested twice within 24 hours
A Saugerties man was arrested for the second time in less than 24 hours on Friday night. Richard Marinello, 33, now faces additional charges following his first arrest.
City council Democrats call for outside investigation
Binghamton City Council members are calling for a third party to investigate the controversial arrest that involved a Binghamton police officer kneeling on a Black man's neck.
Car found in Dutchess County sparks investigation
A car found by Forest Rangers in the Village of Red Hook has sparked an investigation. Forest Rangers Russo and Sweeney found the car stuck in Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area.
