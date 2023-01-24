ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Seize Narcotics, Firearm in Search Warrant

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force seize a firearm, methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl in a search warrant. According to a press release from the task force, On Wednesday January 25, Binghamton Metro S.W.A.T. assisted the task force in executing a narcotic search warrant at Apartment 4 on 111 Oak Street in Binghamton.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BCSO Featured Warrant: Kara Yager

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a woman on an outstanding warrant. The office is looking for Kara Yager, wanted on a Violation of Probation for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was last known to frequent the Kirby Street area of the Town...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police Say Man Busted With Crack in His Pants in Greene County

Did you read this headline and could somehow hear Beavis and Butthead chortling and laughing somewhere? Well now. Officials say that a New York state man, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs. Police say the bust happened in Greene County Sunday, as the driver who was only carrying a learner's permit was stopped by law enforcement.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman’s body recovered from Ulster County fire

HIGH FALLS – Authorities have recovered the body of a woman who perished in a fire that destroyed her home on Mossy Brook Road in High Falls last Sunday. The fire broke out at 2:45 a.m. and kept firefighters busy into the afternoon. There were reports of a person...
HIGH FALLS, NY
iheart.com

Woodstock Man Who Drove Under The Influence And Killed Two, Sentenced

Cazenovia, N.Y. - The driver involved in a double-fatal accident in the Town of Cazenovia last July has pled guilty and been sentenced. 36 year old Justin Haines, of New Woodstock pled guilty to two counts of Manslaughter in the 2nd degree and one count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the 1st degree.
CAZENOVIA, NY
WNYT

Man arrested for inappropriate contact with minors

A man in Fulton County is accused this morning of inappropriate contact with minors. The Fulton County Sheriff tells us 27-year-old Devin James Martell is charged with forcible touching. The sheriff says he had inappropriate contact with two boys under the age of eighteen, in the towns of Johnstown and...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYSP: Dog shot after attacking owner and Trooper

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are reminding residents who call 911 to keep their pets safely contained after a dog was shot by a trooper responding to a call at a Montgomery County home. New York State Police say the incident occurred January 18th around 11:30a.m. when a trooper was called to a home in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY

