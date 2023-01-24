ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Gun confiscated at East High a day after killings at schools-related program

By Noelle Alviz-Gransee, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20HG4k_0kPob4ro00

The day after the gang-related shooting deaths of two teenagers at a downtown nonprofit that worked with Des Moines Public Schools, Des Moines police took a handgun from a youth at East High School, which had been the scene of a gang-related killing in March 2022.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said the officers confiscated the gun "without incident" Tuesday.

An email that East High administrators sent to parents said school leaders learned a student might have a weapon and alerted the school district's public safety department and Des Moines police. Officers located the student, who was taken to a safe location and then searched, it said.

The search turned up the weapon and the student was arrested, the email said. It said the student, who was not identified, had not shown the weapon in class or made threats, but the school was placed on lockdown.

"This is a very serious matter that will be dealt with by law enforcement and the judicial process," the email said. "From our experience last March here at East to reports of gun violence around the community and across the nation, we are not going to hesitate in responding swiftly to any reports of a weapon on our campus."

1 killed, two injured in March 7 shooting

The March 7 slaying of Jose David Lopez, 15, occurred on a sidewalk in front of the school. Police said the drive-by shooting was carried out by 10 teens in three cars. Two students at the school, Jessica Lopez, 16, and Kemery Ortega, 18, were seriously wounded.

Police described the alleged attackers as gang members who earlier in the day had searched unsuccessfully around Hoover High School for another targeted youth, then went to East High looking for Jose Lopez. All were arrested and several have pleaded guilty. The first to be sentenced, Kevin Martinez, 16, was ordered in November to serve 20 years in prison.

Police said gang activity also was behind Monday's shooting at Starts Right Here, a program that since 2021 has partnered with Des Moines Public Schools to help get at-risk youth re-engage with their schoolwork. Its founder, rapper Will Holmes, who uses the stage name Will Keeps, was wounded in the shooting.

Preston Wall, 18, of West Des Moines, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and criminal gang participation.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter at@NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Des Moines

Police's return to Des Moines school patrol is brief

Police returned to help monitor most of Des Moines' high schools earlier this week due to concerns about possible gang retaliation following a shooting Monday that left two teenagers dead, Police Sgt. Paul Parizek tells Axios. That resulted in a quick, no-injury response to a separate incident Tuesday when a student brought a gun into East High School, he says. Yes, but: The extra monitoring was provided at the district's request and is completed, with no plans to resume in-school patrols, per Parizek. Catch up fast: The Monday shooting occurred downtown at "Starts Right Here," an education and monitoring...
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

East High student arrested with a gun on campus

Kids Killing Kids: Activists and police agree on …. The mugshots lie. They aren’t hardened men, they are young ones; some just teens. Families of ‘Starts Right Here’ shooting share their …. 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr died after they were shot and killed inside...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
DES MOINES, IA
The Associated Press

Police chief calls Iowa school shooting 'sad and pointless'

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A shooting at a Des Moines educational program that left two students dead and the organization’s founder injured should be understood as “tragic, sad and pointless,” the city’s police chief said Wednesday. The shooting Monday at the Starts Right Here educational program killed two teens — 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr — who were trying to rebuild their lives with help from the organization. Will Keeps, the founder of the program designed to help teens who didn’t succeed at traditional schools, was injured in the shooting and remained in a hospital Wednesday. Police charged Preston Walls, 18, a program participant, with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation. Walls is being held at the Polk County Jail on $1 million bond and will next appear in court on Feb. 3. Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert released a statement in which he noted that such shootings have “become increasingly common across the country, and our community is no different.”
DES MOINES, IA
The Associated Press

Police: Shooting that killed 2 at youth program was targeted

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old who police say was involved in an ongoing gang dispute walked into the common area of an alternative education program for at-risk students and fatally shot two teenagers in a premeditated attack -- chasing one of them down and shooting him several more times when he tried to run, according to a charging document released Tuesday.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Criminal Complaint Details the Des Moines Student Shooting Monday

The criminal complaint filed by police in the shooting at a non-profit Monday in Des Moines details the initial investigation and charges against 18-year-old suspect Preston Walls of West Des Moines. In the document investigators say Walls had a loaded 9mm Glock semiautomatic handgun when he entered the Starts Right...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Plea hearing scheduled for Pieper Lewis over probation violation

DES MOINES, Iowa — A plea hearing has been set in the probation violation case of 18-year-old Pieper Lewis. Lewis appeared briefly in Polk County court Thursday morning for a pre-trial conference, where the judge set her plea hearing for March 9th. Lewis was sentenced in September after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police identify victims in Des Moines youth outreach center shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the victims in thedeadly shooting at a youth outreach center. Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were killed. Both students are from Des Moines. Eighteen-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, is charged in connection with the...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee woman allegedly brains roommate with gumball machine

A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Jan. 6 incident in which she allegedly assaulted her roommate in their Waukee apartment. Rosemary Denise Abrams, 21, of 1255 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness.
WAUKEE, IA
KCRG.com

Two students killed in shooting at Des Moines nonprofit

Governor Kim Reynolds signed “The Students First Act” into law after the state Senate passed it in a 31-18 vote early Tuesday morning. Details of contract between union workers and CNH released. Updated: 5 hours ago. We are learning new details about a contract deal between the United...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

DMPD Identify Teens Killed In Shooting

(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines Police are releasing the names of two teens who died after a shooting yesterday (Monday). Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr, both of Des Moines died at the hospital. Will Keeps, who founded the non-profit organization where the shooting happened, is hospitalized in serious condition. He is expected to recover. Police say the shooting was gang-related.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Three people taken into custody after shooting at Des Moines nonprofit

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say three people are in custody following adeadly shooting on Monday afternoon. Police tracked them from Starts Right Here to Thomas Beck Road. Police say they saw a suspicious vehicle leave the scene of the shooting. Approximately 20 minutes after the shooting...
DES MOINES, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy