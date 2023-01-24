Gun confiscated at East High a day after killings at schools-related program

The day after the gang-related shooting deaths of two teenagers at a downtown nonprofit that worked with Des Moines Public Schools, Des Moines police took a handgun from a youth at East High School, which had been the scene of a gang-related killing in March 2022.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said the officers confiscated the gun "without incident" Tuesday.

An email that East High administrators sent to parents said school leaders learned a student might have a weapon and alerted the school district's public safety department and Des Moines police. Officers located the student, who was taken to a safe location and then searched, it said.

The search turned up the weapon and the student was arrested, the email said. It said the student, who was not identified, had not shown the weapon in class or made threats, but the school was placed on lockdown.

"This is a very serious matter that will be dealt with by law enforcement and the judicial process," the email said. "From our experience last March here at East to reports of gun violence around the community and across the nation, we are not going to hesitate in responding swiftly to any reports of a weapon on our campus."

1 killed, two injured in March 7 shooting

The March 7 slaying of Jose David Lopez, 15, occurred on a sidewalk in front of the school. Police said the drive-by shooting was carried out by 10 teens in three cars. Two students at the school, Jessica Lopez, 16, and Kemery Ortega, 18, were seriously wounded.

Police described the alleged attackers as gang members who earlier in the day had searched unsuccessfully around Hoover High School for another targeted youth, then went to East High looking for Jose Lopez. All were arrested and several have pleaded guilty. The first to be sentenced, Kevin Martinez, 16, was ordered in November to serve 20 years in prison.

Police said gang activity also was behind Monday's shooting at Starts Right Here, a program that since 2021 has partnered with Des Moines Public Schools to help get at-risk youth re-engage with their schoolwork. Its founder, rapper Will Holmes, who uses the stage name Will Keeps, was wounded in the shooting.

Preston Wall, 18, of West Des Moines, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and criminal gang participation.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter at@NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.