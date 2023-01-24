ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
theithacan.org

Former president Collado received $172,776 payment before layoffs

In 2020 — the same year that former Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado and her administration began the process of eliminating 116 full-time equivalent faculty positions — Collado’s reportable compensation jumped from $583,872 in 2019 to $723,985. This jump is because of a deferred compensation plan...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Newfield CSD Board President Asked To Resign

During the Newfield Central School District Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19, Melissa Rynone, a member of the board, called for the resignation of board president Christina Ward over breaking rules about correspondence outside of meetings. According to Rynone, on Saturday, Jan. 7, Ward sent an email to...
NEWFIELD, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Community Justice Center announces staff hire, fills data analyst position

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Community Justice Center (CJC) now has two employees working to implement the public safety reforms of Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca. Matthew Davids has been hired as a Data Analyst for the CJC on Tuesday, bringing to an end a hiring process that began in July 2021. Monalita Smiley, the CJC’s Project Director, has been the sole figure at the city-county collaborative since early 2022.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
14850.com

Ithaca and some other area schools closed on Wednesday

The Ithaca City School District is closed Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all students and staff,” along with some, but not all, other area school districts. Dryden will dismiss early. Also closed Wednesday:. Newark Valley Central School District. Watkins Glen Central School...
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Former Cornell Librarian Running Unopposed in Tompkins County Legislature Special Election

Residents of Tompkins County District 3, which includes parts of Collegetown and North Campus, are eligible to vote on Tuesday in the special election for County Legislator. Following the passing of Legislator Henry Graniston that left a vacancy on the Tompkins County Legislature, the Tompkins County Democratic search committee selected Susan Currie as the Democratic candidate for District 3 Legislator.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

Heavy snowfall causes canceled morning classes

On Monday morning, classes were canceled at Binghamton University until noon due to excessive snowfall. At 5:21 a.m., BU students received a B-ALERT notifying them of the cancellation of classes on Monday. Binghamton experienced four to six inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, accumulating overnight and persisting lightly throughout the morning, prompting unsafe travel. The B-ALERT stated that faculty would notify students if they were to be holding classes remotely throughout the morning. OCCT buses were set to begin running at 10 a.m.
BINGHAMTON, NY
guthrie.org

Guthrie Welcomes New Providers

The Guthrie Clinic is pleased to welcome the following providers who have recently joined the organization:. J. Manuel Arreguin, MD, MS, MBA, FACOG joins Guthrie as Chair, Obstetrics and Gynecology, with clinical interests in pelvic reconstruction surgery, robotic surgery, and minimally invasive gynecology. Dr. Arreguin completed his education and residency at UCLA School of Medicine in Los Angeles, CA and is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He is currently welcoming new patients in Sayre. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Arreguin, please call 866-488-4743.
SAYRE, PA
tompkinsweekly.com

Get ready to rodeo in Groton this summer

It’s never too soon to start thinking about and planning for Groton Olde Home Days (GOHD), and this year’s three-day festival, from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, will host the “Battle of the Beasts” rodeo, with two action-packed nights of professional bull riding, trick riding, mutton busting and the famous Colt 45 rodeo clown on Friday and Saturday.
GROTON, NY
ithaca.com

Settling Ithaca and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign

Every locality in the United States has a story, generally rife with tragedy and double-dealing, about the indigenous population that lived in that place. Ten generations ago, the Cayuga people inhabited the land that is now Ithaca, and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign is an important chapter in the history of those people and the European settlement of our community. It’s a narrative that is only recently being re-examined with the aims of filtering out 200 years of Euroamerican triumphalism, and including the perspective of the Cayuga People.
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Jan. 13, 2023, property located at 3489 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from John and Lisa Conklin to Joshua and Starr Colvin for $355,000. On Jan. 13, 2023, property located at 395 Crumtown Rd., Town of Spencer, from Paul Kaarttinen to Wayne Davenport for $35,000. On Jan. 13, 2023,...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Bed bug infestation at INHS-owned 210 Hancock St.

Big bad bed bugs have infiltrated an Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS) owned property at 210 Hancock St. in Ithaca, says a building resident that wishes to remain anonymous. The building at 210 Hancock St. is largely Section 8 subsidized housing, and dealt with a previous bed bug infestation in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy