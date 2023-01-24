Read full article on original website
theithacan.org
Former president Collado received $172,776 payment before layoffs
In 2020 — the same year that former Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado and her administration began the process of eliminating 116 full-time equivalent faculty positions — Collado’s reportable compensation jumped from $583,872 in 2019 to $723,985. This jump is because of a deferred compensation plan...
Major announcement at BU’s State of the University speech
More deserving students will be able to go to Binghamton University thanks to the largest scholarship gift in the school's history.
wskg.org
Binghamton graduate student workers protest for "living wage" from university
Binghamton University graduate student workers held a protest last week, calling for the university to raise the minimum yearly stipend to better reflect the cost of living in Broome County. It's part of larger union campaign by the Graduate Student Employee Union, which represents graduate student workers at several SUNY...
wskg.org
Parents, activists pack Binghamton school board meeting, speak out against police in schools
Dozens of outraged community members packed Tuesday’s Binghamton school board meeting. Parents said they don’t feel safe sending their children to school with police officers in the building. Even before the meeting started, it was clear that both the district and activists came prepared for a long night.
wxhc.com
Marathon Central Schools Listed as Susceptible to Fiscal Stress by NY Comptroller
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s Fiscal Stress Monitoring System found Marathon Central Schools as susceptible to fiscal stress for the school year ending on June 30th, 2022. The fiscal stress monitoring system is built to identify possible issues a school district, county, city, town and village may face...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Community Members Call for Removal of SROs from Binghamton City Schools at the Board of Education Meeting
TENSIONS WERE HIGH IN TONIGHTS Binghamton city SCHOOLs BOARD of Education MEETING, held at colombus school on hawley street in binghamton. SEVERAL MEMBERS OF THE COMMUNITY SPOKE OUT AGAINST HAVING SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERs in City of BINGHAMTON SCHOOLS. "YOU CAN ASK THE MAJORITY OF BROWN AND BLACK STUDENTS AND THOSE...
ithaca.com
Newfield CSD Board President Asked To Resign
During the Newfield Central School District Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19, Melissa Rynone, a member of the board, called for the resignation of board president Christina Ward over breaking rules about correspondence outside of meetings. According to Rynone, on Saturday, Jan. 7, Ward sent an email to...
Community Justice Center announces staff hire, fills data analyst position
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Community Justice Center (CJC) now has two employees working to implement the public safety reforms of Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca. Matthew Davids has been hired as a Data Analyst for the CJC on Tuesday, bringing to an end a hiring process that began in July 2021. Monalita Smiley, the CJC’s Project Director, has been the sole figure at the city-county collaborative since early 2022.
Akshar’s Community First Plan
Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar gave a presentation about the changes he hopes to see within the Sheriff's Office.
Johanna Ames on leadership: Never stop learning and always pause to listen
Ames Linen Service is that rare business success owned and operated by four generations of the same family for more than a century. Harry L. Ames ran a laundry in Ithaca and bought the Cortland Steam Laundry in 1921. He moved his operations to Cortland, and it’s been owned and run by a family member ever since.
New training facility for construction apprentices
The City of Binghamton is getting behind a plan to recruit more people of color and other under-represented populations into the building trades.
14850.com
Ithaca and some other area schools closed on Wednesday
The Ithaca City School District is closed Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all students and staff,” along with some, but not all, other area school districts. Dryden will dismiss early. Also closed Wednesday:. Newark Valley Central School District. Watkins Glen Central School...
Cornell Daily Sun
Former Cornell Librarian Running Unopposed in Tompkins County Legislature Special Election
Residents of Tompkins County District 3, which includes parts of Collegetown and North Campus, are eligible to vote on Tuesday in the special election for County Legislator. Following the passing of Legislator Henry Graniston that left a vacancy on the Tompkins County Legislature, the Tompkins County Democratic search committee selected Susan Currie as the Democratic candidate for District 3 Legislator.
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Heavy snowfall causes canceled morning classes
On Monday morning, classes were canceled at Binghamton University until noon due to excessive snowfall. At 5:21 a.m., BU students received a B-ALERT notifying them of the cancellation of classes on Monday. Binghamton experienced four to six inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, accumulating overnight and persisting lightly throughout the morning, prompting unsafe travel. The B-ALERT stated that faculty would notify students if they were to be holding classes remotely throughout the morning. OCCT buses were set to begin running at 10 a.m.
guthrie.org
Guthrie Welcomes New Providers
The Guthrie Clinic is pleased to welcome the following providers who have recently joined the organization:. J. Manuel Arreguin, MD, MS, MBA, FACOG joins Guthrie as Chair, Obstetrics and Gynecology, with clinical interests in pelvic reconstruction surgery, robotic surgery, and minimally invasive gynecology. Dr. Arreguin completed his education and residency at UCLA School of Medicine in Los Angeles, CA and is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He is currently welcoming new patients in Sayre. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Arreguin, please call 866-488-4743.
tompkinsweekly.com
Get ready to rodeo in Groton this summer
It’s never too soon to start thinking about and planning for Groton Olde Home Days (GOHD), and this year’s three-day festival, from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, will host the “Battle of the Beasts” rodeo, with two action-packed nights of professional bull riding, trick riding, mutton busting and the famous Colt 45 rodeo clown on Friday and Saturday.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Temporarily Opens Up at Arena
The Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame has moved out of Oakdale and into its temporary location in the arena so what better time to meet with its founder Tony Quagliata to learn more about the unique museum here in the southern tier?. When you're down the hallways of the...
ithaca.com
Settling Ithaca and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign
Every locality in the United States has a story, generally rife with tragedy and double-dealing, about the indigenous population that lived in that place. Ten generations ago, the Cayuga people inhabited the land that is now Ithaca, and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign is an important chapter in the history of those people and the European settlement of our community. It’s a narrative that is only recently being re-examined with the aims of filtering out 200 years of Euroamerican triumphalism, and including the perspective of the Cayuga People.
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Jan. 13, 2023, property located at 3489 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from John and Lisa Conklin to Joshua and Starr Colvin for $355,000. On Jan. 13, 2023, property located at 395 Crumtown Rd., Town of Spencer, from Paul Kaarttinen to Wayne Davenport for $35,000. On Jan. 13, 2023,...
ithaca.com
Bed bug infestation at INHS-owned 210 Hancock St.
Big bad bed bugs have infiltrated an Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS) owned property at 210 Hancock St. in Ithaca, says a building resident that wishes to remain anonymous. The building at 210 Hancock St. is largely Section 8 subsidized housing, and dealt with a previous bed bug infestation in...
