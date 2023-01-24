Read full article on original website
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
WISRED Initiative shows the reality that there are many like-minded people in Waukesha County
WAUKESHA — The Waukesha School Board, the Arrowhead School Board and the Muskego-Norway School Board have all approved guidance that requires parental permission before a student can change their name and pronouns at school. All three of these boards have a majority of WISRED initiative members who were elected this past spring.
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. Evers wants to make hiring retired teachers easier
MILWAUKEE — During his State of the State address, Gov. Tony Evers said he wants to see Wisconsin help its students get caught up and see them “achieve at their highest potential.”. One of the things he proposed was putting $20 million toward improving literacy rates across the...
spectrumnews1.com
'It was all for nothing': Milwaukee woman recounts time wasted at fraudulent for-profit college
MILWAUKEE — For-profit colleges account for 10% of all student enrollments, but they account for half of all student loan defaults, according to The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization. What’s more is that Black and Latino students make up at least half of the students who attend...
WWMT
Wisconsin school district sued over gender identity policy, accused of violating parental rights
MADISON, Wis. (CITC) — Wisconsin parents are moving forward with a lawsuit challenging a school district policy they claim allows children to undergo gender transitions without parental consent. A school board-approved gender support plan provided by the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), one of Wisconsin's largest public school districts,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Poblocki moving to New Berlin
NEW BERLIN — Citing company growth and the needs of their employees, Poblocki Paving Corporation will consolidate the company’s footprint into a recently purchased building in New Berlin. The bulk of their business will soon move to an 88,700-square-foot building at 16363 W. Ryerson Road. “The new location...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County to look at anti-crime plan update during meeting Tuesday, January 24
Washington Co., Wi – The Washington County Board meets Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. One of the items on the agenda is an update on the anti-crime plan. It was November 8, 2022 when voters knocked down a $3.6 million safety referendum designed to raise property taxes by about 10% each year moving forward, ie a permanent tax increase.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Razing Hilltop Services in Barton, WI
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Three short months after Harold and Ann Schnorenberg announced they were selling their Hilltop Service station, the building was razed to make way for the next development. Washington County Insider on YouTube. It was a dreary Wednesday afternoon when an...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
14 departments responded to barn fire in Town of Trenton, WI | By Sergeant Scott Hanson
January 25, 2023 – Town of Trenton, Wi – On Wednesday January 25, 2023 at approximately 10:40 a.m. the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a barn on fire at 5917 CTH Y in the Town of Trenton. The caller reported the inside of the barn was fully engulfed and the animals were being moved outside.
madisoncollege.edu
Get Ready to Vote: Special Primary Election Feb. 21
The Wisconsin Spring and Special Primary Election is coming up on Tuesday, February 21! Take a moment to get ready to vote. 1. Check your registration status ASAP to make sure it matches your current address: myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Register-To-Vote. Still need to register to vote? You can register online until Feb. 1,...
Driver crashes into Papa Murphy's in Hartford
A driver crashed into the front entrance of a Papa Murphy's in Hartford, Wisconsin on Tuesday. A TMJ4 News viewer shared photos.
CBS 58
Fatal accident causes freeway closure in Racine County
YORKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the northbound lanes of I-94 at Highway 20 have now been re-opened. YORKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- According to the Racine County Sheriff's Department, I-94 north is currently closed due to a fatal accident. Northbound traffic is being told...
CBS 58
Waukesha parade memorial fundraising on track to meet dedication timeline, city says
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The fundraiser to build two permanent parade memorials in Waukesha is on track to meet its dedication timeline, according to the city. The fundraiser has received $254,000 from more than 350 donors in 33 states and Canada, as of Tuesday, Jan. 24. The fundraising goal...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lasata Heights Senior Apartments completes renovation of apartments
CEDARBURG - Lasata Heights Senior Apartments recently finished renovating 24 apartments. Lasata Heights is a 60-unit apartment building for independent seniors over age 62. It is a part of Ozaukee County’s Lasata Senior Living Campus, W76N677 N. Wauwatosa Road in Cedarburg, which also includes Lasata Care Center, a rehabilitation and skilled care nursing facility, and Lasata Crossings, a residential care apartment complex assisted living facility.
State orders Kenosha nursing home into compliance after resident death
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has barred a Kenosha senior living center from taking in new residents until it complies with health and safety standards.
WISN
Brookfield alderman: Affordable housing project would be a 'step down'
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Brookfield alderman is under fire for comments he made against an affordable housing project in the city during a common council meeting earlier this month. "We don't step down to allow the people who can't afford to live in Brookfield because then we become West...
South Milwaukee teacher on leave after 'incident' with student
A South Milwaukee High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave following an "incident" with a student, the school district confirmed.
WISN
Democrats and Republicans say they want to increase shared revenue, so what's next?
MADISON, Wis. — Lawmakers and city leaders are responding to Gov. Tony Evers' proposal on shared revenue coming off of Tuesday’s State of the State address. "It's good to see he may be somewhat supportive of a plan we put in front of him," state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said after the address Tuesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jackson Sparks Foundation; Waukesha K-9 unit raises $10K
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department's Canine Unit on Monday, Jan. 23 presented a check for $10,000 to the Jackson Sparks Foundation. The donation was raised through the sales of the canine Jackson plush dogs. Sparks died from his injuries two days after a driver of an...
Channel 3000
Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at dog parks in Dane, Jefferson counties
VERONA, Wis. -- Law enforcement agencies in Dane and Jefferson counties are warning residents to take precautions following a number of smash-and-grab burglaries. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook Wednesday after a thief or thieves broke windows and took items from vehicles at dog parks and public parking areas the day prior.
