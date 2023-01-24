ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Gov. Evers wants to make hiring retired teachers easier

MILWAUKEE — During his State of the State address, Gov. Tony Evers said he wants to see Wisconsin help its students get caught up and see them “achieve at their highest potential.”. One of the things he proposed was putting $20 million toward improving literacy rates across the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Poblocki moving to New Berlin

NEW BERLIN — Citing company growth and the needs of their employees, Poblocki Paving Corporation will consolidate the company’s footprint into a recently purchased building in New Berlin. The bulk of their business will soon move to an 88,700-square-foot building at 16363 W. Ryerson Road. “The new location...
NEW BERLIN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Razing Hilltop Services in Barton, WI

January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Three short months after Harold and Ann Schnorenberg announced they were selling their Hilltop Service station, the building was razed to make way for the next development. Washington County Insider on YouTube. It was a dreary Wednesday afternoon when an...
WEST BEND, WI
madisoncollege.edu

Get Ready to Vote: Special Primary Election Feb. 21

The Wisconsin Spring and Special Primary Election is coming up on Tuesday, February 21! Take a moment to get ready to vote. 1. Check your registration status ASAP to make sure it matches your current address: myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Register-To-Vote. Still need to register to vote? You can register online until Feb. 1,...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Fatal accident causes freeway closure in Racine County

YORKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the northbound lanes of I-94 at Highway 20 have now been re-opened. YORKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- According to the Racine County Sheriff's Department, I-94 north is currently closed due to a fatal accident. Northbound traffic is being told...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lasata Heights Senior Apartments completes renovation of apartments

CEDARBURG - Lasata Heights Senior Apartments recently finished renovating 24 apartments. Lasata Heights is a 60-unit apartment building for independent seniors over age 62. It is a part of Ozaukee County’s Lasata Senior Living Campus, W76N677 N. Wauwatosa Road in Cedarburg, which also includes Lasata Care Center, a rehabilitation and skilled care nursing facility, and Lasata Crossings, a residential care apartment complex assisted living facility.
CEDARBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jackson Sparks Foundation; Waukesha K-9 unit raises $10K

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department's Canine Unit on Monday, Jan. 23 presented a check for $10,000 to the Jackson Sparks Foundation. The donation was raised through the sales of the canine Jackson plush dogs. Sparks died from his injuries two days after a driver of an...
WAUKESHA, WI

