The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Is Praying After Thursday Fire

The NASCAR world is collectively holding its breath and offering prayers for a racing team that just had a fire in their primary shop. On Thursday, Reaume Brothers Racing announced that a fire broke out in their shop. Three team members sustained injuries and had to be transported to a hospital for ...
BRISTOL, TN
Autoweek.com

How a Spinout Destroyed the Michael Waltrip Racing NASCAR Team in 2013

Clint Bowyer's late spin at Richmond in 2013 led to race-fixing accusations and an episode that would come to be known as “Spingate,” a massive incident that would lead to several suspensions. Michael Waltrip Racing was hit with a NASCAR-record $300,000 fine, the dissolution of a major sponsorship...
Golf Digest

Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)

The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
thecomeback.com

NASCAR test reveals big potential problem with cars

Christopher Bell raised a hot topic in NASCAR Wednesday. NASCAR is considering using mufflers on its cars for races in big cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles. Six race teams tested the mufflers, along with some other minor modifications, at Phoenix Raceway Wednesday. Bell, who finished third in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls on NASCAR to Consider Making Dramatic Change With Next Gen Car That Will Test Drivers and Their Abilities

Dale Earnhardt Jr. called on NASCAR this week to consider making a dramatic change on the car that could potentially improve short track-racing in 2023 and would challenge the drivers and their abilities in the process. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls on NASCAR to Consider Making Dramatic Change With Next Gen Car That Will Test Drivers and Their Abilities appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Speedway Digest

Ferris® Partners with Ty Dillon and Richard Childress Racing for Select NASCAR Xfinity Series Races in 2023

Ferris Mowers, a leading commercial and industrial turf care equipment provider, will sponsor Ty Dillon for select NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023. Dillon, who returns to Richard Childress Racing for the first time since 2018, will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro SS on a limited basis this season, beginning with Darlington Raceway on May 13. The announcement was made today in Concord, N.C. at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
FOX Sports

Jimmie Johnson readjusts to Cup car in testing at Phoenix

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Jimmie Johnson relished the chance to get back into a NASCAR Cup Series car even if it likely won't help him much when he attempts to qualify for the Daytona 500 in three weeks. Johnson turned some laps Tuesday in a Cup car at Phoenix Raceway,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Racing News

NASCAR is testing mufflers to reduce noise levels

Is NASCAR too loud? Drivers weigh in after the test at Phoenix Raceway. NASCAR, it’s more than the cars on the track. The sound is an important part of the experience for fans that travel across the country to compete at their track of choice. But, these are 3+...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Trackhouse, RFK Racing, Front Row Motorsports sign sponsorship deals

Trackhouse Racing, RFK Racing and Front Row Motorsports announced sponsorship deals Thursday morning. Trackhouse said WWEX, a Dallas-based global logistics group, will increase its sponsorship presence with the team this year, serving as the primary sponsor in 21 races for drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez. WWEX will appear on...
KANSAS STATE
racer.com

Racing on TV, January 27-29

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted. Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay. A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune...
Speedway Digest

General Motors President Mark Reuss Named Grand Marshal of Rolex 24 At DAYTONA

The 61-car field for the 61st running of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA will come to life under the command of General Motors president Mark Reuss, as Daytona International Speedway today announced he has been named the Grand Marshal for Saturday’s endurance race. The field will take the green flag under the watchful eye of Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board for BMW Group, in the flag stand as the honorary starter, the track also announced.

