Look: NASCAR World Is Praying After Thursday Fire
The NASCAR world is collectively holding its breath and offering prayers for a racing team that just had a fire in their primary shop. On Thursday, Reaume Brothers Racing announced that a fire broke out in their shop. Three team members sustained injuries and had to be transported to a hospital for ...
This Legendary NASCAR Analyst Thinks That Hailie Deegan "Has Got To Step It Up"
With decades of experience as a crew chief followed by decades of experience as a broadcaster and analyst, Larry McReynolds knows a thing or two about NASCAR. So, when Hailie Deegan announced her big move to ThorSport Racing back in December, the 64-year-old Fox NASCAR was cautiously optimistic. On the...
1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona muscle car sold for record $1.43 million
A unique 1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona was auctioned at the Mecum Auctions event in Kissimmee, Florida, for $1.43 million, setting a record for the model.
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas reacts to tee-gate between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed...
The golf world discovered what it thought was a wooden missile launched by Patrick Reed at Rory McIlroy was merely a soft-handed motion that the Northern Irishman didn't even notice. The footage that was shared on social media from Dubai may have been disappointing and not the friction we all...
Autoweek.com
How a Spinout Destroyed the Michael Waltrip Racing NASCAR Team in 2013
Clint Bowyer's late spin at Richmond in 2013 led to race-fixing accusations and an episode that would come to be known as “Spingate,” a massive incident that would lead to several suspensions. Michael Waltrip Racing was hit with a NASCAR-record $300,000 fine, the dissolution of a major sponsorship...
Golf Digest
Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)
The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
thecomeback.com
NASCAR test reveals big potential problem with cars
Christopher Bell raised a hot topic in NASCAR Wednesday. NASCAR is considering using mufflers on its cars for races in big cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles. Six race teams tested the mufflers, along with some other minor modifications, at Phoenix Raceway Wednesday. Bell, who finished third in the...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls on NASCAR to Consider Making Dramatic Change With Next Gen Car That Will Test Drivers and Their Abilities
Dale Earnhardt Jr. called on NASCAR this week to consider making a dramatic change on the car that could potentially improve short track-racing in 2023 and would challenge the drivers and their abilities in the process. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls on NASCAR to Consider Making Dramatic Change With Next Gen Car That Will Test Drivers and Their Abilities appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Wood Brothers’ Subtle Jab at NASCAR on NBC Tweet Was Perfect
The NASCAR on NBC Twitter account seems to have difficulty keeping up with the sport. The post Wood Brothers’ Subtle Jab at NASCAR on NBC Tweet Was Perfect appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ferris® Partners with Ty Dillon and Richard Childress Racing for Select NASCAR Xfinity Series Races in 2023
Ferris Mowers, a leading commercial and industrial turf care equipment provider, will sponsor Ty Dillon for select NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023. Dillon, who returns to Richard Childress Racing for the first time since 2018, will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro SS on a limited basis this season, beginning with Darlington Raceway on May 13. The announcement was made today in Concord, N.C. at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
FOX Sports
Jimmie Johnson readjusts to Cup car in testing at Phoenix
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Jimmie Johnson relished the chance to get back into a NASCAR Cup Series car even if it likely won't help him much when he attempts to qualify for the Daytona 500 in three weeks. Johnson turned some laps Tuesday in a Cup car at Phoenix Raceway,...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Enters the IceBreaker at Florence Motor Speedway
You can always count on Dale Earnhardt Jr. to go back to the short tracks and grassroots racing. He’s signed up for the IceBreaker at Florence Motor Speedway. It’s basically been 30 years since Dale Jr. has been hitting up this February race. Of course, it just seems...
NBC Sports
Wayne Taylor says Andretti brings technology, tools and possibility for second car in GTP
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The epiphany came with forceful and searing clairty when Wayne Taylor decided on adding Michael Andretti as a partner in his championship-caliber sports car team. During an offseason test of the new hybrid prototype that will make its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut in the...
NASCAR is testing mufflers to reduce noise levels
Is NASCAR too loud? Drivers weigh in after the test at Phoenix Raceway. NASCAR, it’s more than the cars on the track. The sound is an important part of the experience for fans that travel across the country to compete at their track of choice. But, these are 3+...
NBC Sports
Trackhouse, RFK Racing, Front Row Motorsports sign sponsorship deals
Trackhouse Racing, RFK Racing and Front Row Motorsports announced sponsorship deals Thursday morning. Trackhouse said WWEX, a Dallas-based global logistics group, will increase its sponsorship presence with the team this year, serving as the primary sponsor in 21 races for drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez. WWEX will appear on...
NASCAR Is Testing Mufflers for Its Big-City Races
Getty ImagesNASCAR will see if it can make its cars quieter without harming the crucial piece of the spectator experience: dozens of thundering V8s.
racer.com
Racing on TV, January 27-29
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted. Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay. A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune...
General Motors President Mark Reuss Named Grand Marshal of Rolex 24 At DAYTONA
The 61-car field for the 61st running of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA will come to life under the command of General Motors president Mark Reuss, as Daytona International Speedway today announced he has been named the Grand Marshal for Saturday’s endurance race. The field will take the green flag under the watchful eye of Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board for BMW Group, in the flag stand as the honorary starter, the track also announced.
NASCAR wants to grow? We have some ideas that could help do just that
We've seen a number of changes in NASCAR in recent years. Here's a few more for the series - and fans - to consider
