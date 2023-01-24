Edna C. Gilbert, 50

Edna C. Gilbert, age 50, of Georgetown, OH, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Locust Ridge Nursing Home in Williamsburg, OH. She was born February 5, 1972 in Georgetown, OH, to the late Franklin E. Connor and Irene Alexander.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Tommy and Frank Connor.

Edna is survived by her sister, Tammy Dunseith of Seaman, OH; several nieces and nephews and special niece, Felicia Green; many great nieces and great nephews.

A memorial service will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 3:30 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00 PM until the time of the service.

Memorials may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

