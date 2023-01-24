ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

Thompson, Martin lead local selections to all-CIF-Southern Section football teams

By Loren Ledin, Ventura County Star
 2 days ago
Delon Thompson and Chase Martin, The Star's Players of the Year this fall, top a contingent of 27 local players who have been named to the all-CIF-Southern Section football teams.

Thompson, a senior running back from St. Bonaventure High, is on the Division 2 team. Martin, a senior linebacker from Thousand Oaks, earned Division 3 honors. Luke Baklenko, Oaks Christian School's standout senior offensive lineman, is also on the Division 2 squad.

Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park's prodigious quarterback, is named to the all-Division 4 team as a freshman.

The Division 4 team takes on a decidedly Ventura County bent, with four players from Pacifica, three from Camarillo and two apiece from Newbury Park and Rio Mesa.

The four Tritons are senior defensive back Maliki Crawford, senior linebacker Jordan Whitney, junior running back Josh Joyner and junior defensive back Dayton Aupiu. The three players from Camarillo are all seniors: defensive lineman Marcos Jaquez, quarterback Brody Meyer and wide receiver Griffin Addison.

Newbury Park wide receiver/linebacker senior Charlie Simmons joins Smigiel as all-Division 4. Rio Mesa senior offensive lineman Anthony Garcia and defensive back Sal Maria earn Division 4 honors.

All-Division 6 include senior running back Rowan Heidt and junior defensive lineman Jaden Mosley from Oak Park and junior wide receiver Aaron Butler, senior defensive lineman Kaylon Miller and senior running back King Miller from Calabasas.

Buena senior quarterback Zane Carter earns his spot on the all-Division 7 team. Chosen for Division 10 is Fillmore senior tight end Jarod Uridel and senior linebacker Tory Cabral.

Hueneme places four players on the Division 12 squad: senior wide receiver/defensive back Robert Barrera, freshman lineman Matthew Perez, junior running back Aiden Avita and senior lineman Juan Lopez.

Santa Paula senior tight end/linebacker Bryce Zavala and senior quarterback Marcus Castaneda are selected all-Division 13.

