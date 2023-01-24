ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

Two for two: OKWU hoop teams steam past foe

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYSmc_0kPoYOtg00

Eagles and Lady Eagles record 4th-straight KCAC sweep

Oklahoma Wesleyan University's basketball teams took out a super-sized broom to sweep away McPherson (Kan.) in women's and in men's play Saturday at the Mueller Sports Center.

Following are game summaries.

--

MEN: OKWU 70, McPherson 53

For the fourth time in 10 seasons, Donnie Bostwick has guided the Oklahoma Wesleyan University men’s basketball team to 19 wins in its first 20 games.

Sparked by Jaden Lietzke with a colossal effort to match his titanic talent, the Eagles sliced through the Bulldogs of McPherson (Kan.) like a serrated knife through wedding cake.

Lietzke — the 79-inch Owasso Cyclone — poured in 29 points — on an seismic 12-of-14 shooting from the field — and pulled down six rebounds in the 70-53 victory.

In addition to improving to 19-1 overall, the Eagles continued to be perfect (14-0) in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference title chase.

Kaleb Stokes added 10 points and nine rebounds in a hot endeavor for a double-double. Taylen Miller — making his first start in two years — added five points, four boards, two assists and two steals.

Austin Poling and Dylan Phillip scored five and two points, respectively, to round out OKWU’s starting lineup. Phillip pulled down seven boards and Poling added four caroms and three assists.

Gage Jahnk and Aaron Paulukaitis came off the bench to score seven apiece. He also fingered seven rebounds.

The Eagles were two starters down, Brandon Bird and Derrick Talton Jr.

Luis Rodriguez and Haven Ousley rang up 12 points each for McPherson.

OKWU’s wall of defense hemmed in McPherson on almost every side. The Bulldogs hit only 29 percent of their field goals (19-of-65) — including only 7-of-32 from two-point territory.

——

WOMEN: OKWU 82, McPherson 67

It just keeps getting better and better for the Oklahoma Wesleyan University women’s basketball team.

The Lady Eagles swooped to their fourth-straight victory with a conference single-game high scoring total. The Lady Eagles ripped McPherson (Kan.), 82-67, to improve to 7-13 overall and 6-8 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference standings.

Zariah Tillman stirred the nets for 21 points — on 10-of-13 shooting from the field — to pace the Lady Eagles’ scoring assault, followed by Cierra Johnson with 16 (coming off the bench) and River Jeffries with 15.

Johnson also tore out four rebounds and made two assists, while Jeffries spooned our five assists and made three steals. Tillman added six steals.

Sydnee Schovanec dialed in 11 assists, pulled down seven boards and made two steals.

The Lady Eagles, who are coached by Heidi Messer, next eye a home game Thursday against Bethel (Kan.) University. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

Prior to pouring in 82 points against McPherson, OKWU recorded it’s previous high-point total in KCAC competition in a 74-68 win against Bethel.

The Lady Eagles have averaged scoring 72 points per game in their last three outings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

KS Teacher of the Year receives keys to new car

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Teacher of the Year got his brand-new car, for the year. Brian Skinner teaches in the Newton School District, but will spend the next year traveling across the Sunflower State to take part and speak in various workshops and college prep classes. To handle all that driving, Enterprise has gifted him a brand new car for the length of his tenure.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Another winter storm is coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man dies following chase, crash in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Police said the incident started Thursday morning around Hydraulic and Wassell. Officers spotted a suspect vehicle linked to several larcenies in the area. The officers then witnessed a traffic violation by the vehicle near Washington and Wassell.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Newton to get a QuikTrip in 2024

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Newton City Commission has taken action that will let QuikTrip build one of its popular gas station/convenience stores close to Interstate 135. On Tuesday night, the Commission approved the final plat for the QuikTrip development on East First Street between Spencer and I-135. A Google map of the area shows […]
NEWTON, KS
Hays Post

Another Kan. school district considering 4-day school week

HUTCHINSON —Over two dozen public school districts in Kansas currently operate on a 4-day week. Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Superintendent Curtis Nightingale said his district is looking at what four-day school weeks might look like in future years. "We actually put a committee together in October and started just...
KANSAS STATE
thefabricator.com

Bradbury CFO inducted into Wichita CFO Hall of Fame

The Bradbury Co., Moundridge, Kan., a manufacturer of leveling, cutoff, punch, folding, and roll forming equipment, has announced that Bruce Weaver, CFO, has been inducted into the Wichita Business Journal CFO Hall of Fame. Weaver, a Wichita State University graduate with a degree in accounting, started at the company in...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

QuikTrip development in Newton approved

NEWTON, Kan. — At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Newton City Commission approved the final plat for the QuikTrip development on East First Street between Spencer and I-135. The Commission also received the developer’s petition for a traffic signal at First and Spencer and approved an engineering agreement with MKEC Engineering for the improvements. The City will pay for 67% of the cost of the signal (estimated total cost of $672,000), and the developer will pay for the rest of the improvements.
NEWTON, KS
KSN News

Kellogg crash cleared away, traffic flowing again

1:30 p.m. UPDATE: The crash scene has been cleared away, and traffic is flowing again. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers heading west on Kellogg over the noon hour Wednesday are having to practice patience. Traffic is down to one lane as police work a non-injury crash near Kellogg and Sycamore. Cameras along Kellogg show westbound […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Newest featured neighborhood picks name

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Residents in the seventh and newest featured neighborhood in southeast Hutchinson voted on their neighborhood name during a Jan. 24 meeting. Residents selected the name, “The Founders Neighborhood,” recognizing the neighborhood’s history and area where several early civic leaders lived in Hutchinson. The...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy