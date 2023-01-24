ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simi Valley, CA

Letters to the editor: Say yes to more YES; homeschooling option

By Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FpFM1_0kPoYLFV00

Expand access to YES program

The Youth Employment Service (YES) provides a variety of services to help Simi Valley youth, age range of 15 to 22, develop employment skill sets that will help them succeed at obtaining a first job or setting out on their initial career paths.

This program looks at helping the youth with things like interviews, one-on-one coaching, and direct referral pathways to available jobs in Simi Valley. Different workshops are held under YES, such as the Entering the Workforce Workshop, which focuses on employment opportunities for teens, as well as workplace ethics, and the Interview Skills Workshops, which teach students at local high schools how to apply and interview for their first job.

This program is essential to the success of the local youth because, with something so essential as obtaining a career, it is crucial to set teens up for success in terms of a career path so they have a good footing at a young age that will carry them over to adulthood. Setting the youth up for this success at the first available opportunity will carry over to benefiting the community long term, as these teens mature into full-time careers, and their success will only mean Simi Valley’s success.

Additionally, middle and high school curriculums do not typically have physical workshops or outlets to teach the youth how to obtain careers and even lead them down the appropriate paths for interviews and resumes.

Thus, putting more volunteer effort into YES will have a carryover effect for years to come. It is worth considering patterning YES with local Simi middle and high schools, giving more access to program opportunities by expanding outreach, and also giving teachers a chance to participate in the program if desired.

Olivia Beneduce, Simi Valley

Make homeschooling available

I am a single mother and college student. I want to address the options for students to attend public school at home. I think that an option for homeschooling in public schools should be made available for the safety of the students and the staff.

I have only been in California since 2018, and in my experience the schools are horrible. The interaction with the staff is unbearable because they have nasty attitudes as if they prefer not to deal with a certain race of parents. I remember walking on eggshells when having to speak to someone at the front desk.

It was so bad that I preferred to speak with the school counselor than the women at the front desk because of how rude they were.

My kids experienced bullying both from the teachers and the staff and students. Before COVID-19, I had to remove one of my kids from a school because she would come home very sad and in a very bad head space from being picked on. It was so bad that she was questioning her self-worth and having low self-esteem because of the students and staff. The teacher would do things like single her out as well because she was one of the smartest in the class.

It was heart-wrenching to see my daughter go through that, and the only thing I was expected to do was take the word of the teacher. For a while, I thought I was the only one, but I saw reviews from other parents with these same issues. The morale of these schools in Ventura County is being questioned. As a concerned citizen and parent, I would love to know what will be done about this.

Priscilla Smith, Ventura

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outlooknewspapers.com

Lawsuit Alleges Burroughs Teacher Molested Students

First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Burbank Leader. A lawsuit filed against a John Burroughs High School teacher and the Burbank Unified School District alleges that a male teacher sexually assaulted two children on separate occasions between the years of 2000 and 2020. The lawsuit is...
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties

Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Newsom blasts McCarthy’s response to recent California mass shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom called out House Speaker and Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy for his response to the mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay during a press conference Tuesday. Newsom did not shy away from his feelings during a visit to Half Moon Bay. “We’ve got to call […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
thedowneypatriot.com

District 1 candidate had restraining order filed against her

DOWNEY - Downey City Council District 1 vacancy applicant Elvira Meraz was part of a mutual restraining order in 2013, after a previous petition against her was thrown out. According to court documents filed in March 2012, the request was filed after Yvette Meraz (now Yvette Bonilla) claimed that Meraz (then Elvira Gonzalez) was harassing her concerning her daughter, threatening to hurt and mistreat her. At the time, Meraz was in a relationship with Bonilla’s ex-husband Manuel Meraz, whom Bonilla had been separated from since February 2011 and Meraz has since married.
DOWNEY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County Asks State To Investigate Natural Gas Price Increase

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors asked the State of California to launch an investigation into natural gas utility bill spikes that County residents experienced this month and to develop a plan to prevent future spikes. The action comes as a result of a motion introduced on Tuesday, January...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Upworthy

The heartwarming story of this single dad who fosters only terminally ill children

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 16, 2022. It has since been updated. Mohamed Bzeek came to the U.S. from Libya more than 40 years ago to pursue a degree in electrical engineering. In 1997, he wed Dawn, his now-deceased wife, and became a citizen. The Bzeeks fostered many children during their marriage, offering a home to those who would never find homes otherwise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Supervisors approve $45 million in relief for small property owners

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45-million countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the board’s deliberation on extending protections to prevent more homelessness in L.A. County, Barger addressed the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February

“They did not do things the way they should have been done,” said Esthela Nevarez, a vendor at the swap meet for nearly 17 years. She, along with hundreds of other vendors, are dismayed after they received notice that the swap meet will close permanently as of Feb. 23. The post Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

George Ralphs was a grocery pioneer in California

Practically everyone living in Southern California has gone grocery shopping at Ralphs. It seems like these stores have been around forever. On the other hand, many of these same shoppers probably don’t have a clue of the man behind “Ralphs.”. Born Sept. 23, 1850, in Joplin, Missouri, George...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2UrbanGirls

Opinion: It's time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva

Once again let me say a prophet isn't honored in his own home. Didn't I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public's safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Green hydrogen plant in Lancaster will be one of California's largest

LANCASTER, Calif. — A year and a half after Lancaster announced its plans to become the first hydrogen-powered city in the U.S., the Antelope Valley enclave will become the site of one of California’s largest green hydrogen production facilities. The new operation will produce 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually and supply users throughout the Los Angeles area when it opens in 2025.
LANCASTER, CA
foxwilmington.com

These Are the Warning Signs of a Mass Killing Rampage: US Secret Service Report

As the nation reels from yet another series of mass shootings, this time in California, the U.S. Secret Service has released a report that analyzed key precursors to more than 100 violent attacks in America. The agency reviewed 173 incidents that caused the deaths or injuries of at least three...
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy