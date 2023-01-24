ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Stranger at the Gate' featuring Muncie mosque nominated for Oscar

By Deanna Watson, Muncie Star Press
MUNCIE, Ind. — A short film about a local veteran who planned to bomb the Islamic Center of Muncie before befriending those inside has been nominated for an Academy Award.

"Stranger at the Gate," the documentary directed and produced by Joshua Seftel, details how former U.S. Marine Richard McKinney plots a terrorist attack on the Muncie mosque. Included in the category of Best Documentary Short Film nominations, which were announced early Tuesday, are: “The Elephant Whisperers,” “Haulout,” “How Do You Measure a Year?” and “The Martha Mitchell Effect."

The Muncie attack never happened. Instead, as the documentary depicts, McKinney comes face-to-face with his would-be victims, predominately Afghan refugees, who welcome him into their fold.

Namely, McKinney — "Mac" — meets Bibi and Saber Bahrami, co-founders of the Islamic Center of Muncie, and Jomo Williams, a Black man who converted to Islam. Their first encounter came when McKinney, suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, returned to Muncie at a time when he obsessed about killing Muslims, according to a New Yorker article on the film .

“These people were killers,” McKinney recalls, in the film, of his first impression of those inside the center. Those inside, however, saw McKinney as troubled and in need of their friendship.

"When Josh Seftel, director of 'Stranger at the Gate,' contacted me as the president of the Islamic Center of Muncie with the idea for this short film," Bibi Bahrami told The Star Press Tuesday, "I jumped at the opportunity to showcase how our Muslim community in Muncie was able to welcome Mac with open arms."

Bibi Bahrami celebrated the nomination Tuesday as another catalyst, such as the center she and her husband founded, for continued peace and understanding.

"My husband and I are absolutely blessed to be able to contribute and make a difference towards improving understanding and reducing hatred across communities in the U.S.," Bibi Bahrami, founder and president of AWAKEN Inc., told The Star Press. "After 9/11, our Muslim community had significant concern and stress of the safety and livelihoods of our children and grandchildren, with rising Islamophobia and increased hate crimes towards Muslims."

The film captures the emotions as they transform, states the New Yorker.

"The audience sees their faces," writes Jasper K. Lo in the September 2022 New Yorker story, "reconstructing a time when their paths were on a collision course — but what seemed as if it would be a violent contact became transformational. The film makes the case that enmity, even if it seems destined, can be subverted, and invites viewers, instead of trusting dogmatism, to rely on grace."

Bibi Bahrami's belief in the goodness of people, not just those found in Muncie, is showcased in the film, she said.

"I feel humble and blessed that my husband Saber, my son Zaki, and I are part of this amazing message that shows how love and understanding can always overcome hate," she said. "We are grateful to live in this beautiful country, a great nation, filled with amazing people who are standing and fighting for the truth."

The 95th Oscars will be held March 12 at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.

