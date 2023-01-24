Pocono traffic: PennDOT lowers speeds on I-80, 380; Tier 1 restrictions in effect
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has lifted some of the restrictions imposed during the winter storm.
As of 5 p.m., a 45 mph speed limit remains in place on the entire length of Interstate 380, and on Interstate 80 between Exit 277 and the New Jersey state line. Additionally, Tier 1 restrictions are in effect for those stretches of highway.
Tier 1 restrictions mean that the following types of vehicles are not allowed to travel on the above highways:
- Tractors without trailers
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers
- Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV
- Passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers
- Recreational vehicles/motorhomes
- School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches
- motorcycles
Snow was expected to fall fast in the morning, possibly more than an inch per hour, before giving way to a wintry mix and then rain, according to the National Weather Service.
PennDOT reminded drivers on that it was pre-treating roads on Tuesday in an effort to prevent ice, but "salt is not a silver bullet, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway."
More: NWS says heavy burst of snow expected Wednesday morning in Poconos
Traffic: NJDOT to close Route 80 westbound lane Thursday to prepare work yard
This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Pocono traffic: PennDOT lowers speeds on I-80, 380; Tier 1 restrictions in effect
Comments / 0