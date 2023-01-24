ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pocono traffic: PennDOT lowers speeds on I-80, 380; Tier 1 restrictions in effect

By Kathryne Rubright, Pocono Record
 5 days ago

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has lifted some of the restrictions imposed during the winter storm.

As of 5 p.m., a 45 mph speed limit remains in place on the entire length of Interstate 380, and on Interstate 80 between Exit 277 and the New Jersey state line. Additionally, Tier 1 restrictions are in effect for those stretches of highway.

Tier 1 restrictions mean that the following types of vehicles are not allowed to travel on the above highways:

  • Tractors without trailers
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers
  • Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV
  • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers
  • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes
  • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches
  • motorcycles

Snow was expected to fall fast in the morning, possibly more than an inch per hour, before giving way to a wintry mix and then rain, according to the National Weather Service.

PennDOT reminded drivers on that it was pre-treating roads on Tuesday in an effort to prevent ice, but "salt is not a silver bullet, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway."

More: NWS says heavy burst of snow expected Wednesday morning in Poconos

Traffic: NJDOT to close Route 80 westbound lane Thursday to prepare work yard

