The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has lifted some of the restrictions imposed during the winter storm.

As of 5 p.m., a 45 mph speed limit remains in place on the entire length of Interstate 380, and on Interstate 80 between Exit 277 and the New Jersey state line. Additionally, Tier 1 restrictions are in effect for those stretches of highway.

Tier 1 restrictions mean that the following types of vehicles are not allowed to travel on the above highways:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches

motorcycles

Snow was expected to fall fast in the morning, possibly more than an inch per hour, before giving way to a wintry mix and then rain, according to the National Weather Service.

PennDOT reminded drivers on that it was pre-treating roads on Tuesday in an effort to prevent ice, but "salt is not a silver bullet, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway."

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Pocono traffic: PennDOT lowers speeds on I-80, 380; Tier 1 restrictions in effect