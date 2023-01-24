ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche’s 13-year-old son, Atlas, breaks silence 5 months after mom’s death

By Riley Cardoza
 2 days ago

Anne Heche’s son Atlas is mourning his late mother in his first statement since the actress’ death .

The 13-year-old called Heche the “brightest person [he’s] ever known” while breaking his silence in a statement to Los Angeles Inquisitor magazine Tuesday.

“She always knew how to solve a problem or help a friend,” Atlas gushed. “She always knew the right thing to do.

“I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her,” he continued.

Heche shared Atlas with her ex James Tupper.

The “Big Little Lies” alum, 57, also spoke to the outlet about the “love and energy” that Atlas brought into his and Heche’s relationship.

The teen called the late actress the “brightest person.”
“Anne and I were together for more than a decade; we have a beautiful son together, and in that time, he was the very definition of light in our lives, always bringing fun,” Tupper said.

The actor, who dated Heche from 2007 to 2018 , concluded, “She will always be remembered in our hearts and minds.”

The Emmy winner was also the mother of son Homer, 20, with her ex-husband, Coleman Laffoon.

Since Heche died in August 2022 at age 53 after a fiery car crash and ensuing coma , Tupper has been battling with his ex’s eldest son over her estate .

In October, Tupper claimed in court documents obtained by Page Six that Homer had been “hostile” toward Atlas.

Heche died in August 2022 at age 53.
The “Men in Trees” alum accused his former stepchild of breaking “several promises” to his son, claiming Homer failed to provide an “inventory list and pictures of [Heche’s] tangible personal property.”

Celebrity deaths 2023: Actors, singers and stars we lost this year

However, Homer was granted control over his mom’s estate two months later.

Homer has been granted Heche’s estate after a battle with Atlas’ dad, James Tupper.
Heche is buried at the Hollywood Forever cemetery , with Homer telling Page Six in an August 2022 statement that her resting place is “a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events.”

He added, “We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers.”

