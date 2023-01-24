Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Motley Fool
Is This How YouTube Plans to Profit From NFL Sunday Ticket?
YouTube will reportedly pay $2 billion per year for NFL Sunday Ticket. The package will likely act as a loss leader, attracting viewers to new features within YouTube. The video platform is working on a free ad-supported streaming TV offering that could benefit from the NFL tie-in. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today toget instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Roundup: Jeff Bezos to Bolster Commanders Bid; Phoebe Dynevor Movie Sold For $20 Million; Angels Aren't For Sale
Jeff Bezos might sell the Washington Post, Netflix paid $20 million for a Phoebe Dynevor movie, Arte Moreno isn't selling the Angels and more in the Roundup.
Uber Eats Guy Walks on Floor During Duquesne-Loyola Game
An Uber Eats guy walked on the floor during the Duquesne-Loyola game.
Uber Eats Basketball Game Conspiracy Theorists Are Probably Right
Last night's Loyola-Duquense game was interrupted by a person wandering onto the court and interfering with play, which you simply cannot do in a civilized soci
Joe Burrow Blacked Out, Screamed 'I'm Him' After TD Pass vs. Bills
Joe Burrow lost his mind amidst the snow.
