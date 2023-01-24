ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expanded bus service connects Memphis to 14 cities

By Rob Moore
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aK76x_0kPoWu3g00

Megabus will connect Memphis to 14 cities, including Atlanta, Dallas and Little Rock, Ark.

The intercity bus service recently announced a new partnership with Miller Transportation — one of the largest transportation companies serving the Midwest — to bring expanded service options for 56 cities, including Memphis.

“What we’re trying to do is make it easier for people to travel,” said Colin Emberson, vice president of commercial with Megabus.

“As we’re seeing the cost-of-living increase and changes in the economy, bussing is becoming a really good and valuable way to get around the country,” Emberson said.

Tickets are on sale now , and services to and from Memphis begin Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The full list of cities Megabus will connect to Memphis is below:

  • Atlanta, Ga.
  • Birmingham, Ala.
  • Corydon, Ind.
  • Dallas, Texas
  • Dyersburg, Tenn.
  • Evansville, Ind.
  • Fulton, Ky.
  • Little Rock, Ark.
  • Louisville, Ky.
  • Marion, Ky.
  • Mayfield, Ky.
  • Morganfield, Ky.
  • Paducah, Ky.
  • Union City, Tenn.

Comments / 7

Mark Crum
3d ago

a lot of people don't want to take the risk of dying to get that service in Memphis. they simply refuse to get around Memphis because of the drugs and the murders and the crime. it's not called Little Chicago for nothing

Reply
3
 

