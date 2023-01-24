ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausaukee, WI

One person dead in Monday night fire in village of Wausaukee

By Rebecca Loroff, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 2 days ago
WAUSAUKEE - A Monday night fire in the village of Wausaukee left one person dead, according to the Marinette County Sheriff's Office.

Fire crews were dispatched at about 9:15 p.m. Monday to a burning building on Elizabeth Street. No other details were given about the fire or about the victim.

The Marinette County Examiner's Office is working to identify the victim. The investigation into the fire is ongoing, the sheriff's office said, with the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation assisting.

Wausaukee is 40 minutes northwest of Marinette.

Contact Rebecca Loroff at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com.

