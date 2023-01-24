Wayne County Schools Career Center opens Grass Roots Café

SMITHVILLE – The Grass Roots Café at the Wayne County Schools Career Center is open to the public. The restaurant features a variety of salads, soups, pasta, sandwiches, pizza, breakfast foods and more.

The Career Center’s Culinary Arts program staffs and operates the restaurant. Students plan and prepare the menu items and run the front and back of house operations in preparation for further schooling or entering into their careers.

The Grass Roots Café dates and hours of operation can be found at www.wcscc.org.