A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another 14-year-old last weekend in Milwaukee

Three days after the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Police Department has confirmed the arrest of another 14-year-old in connection with the shooting.

Two teen boys were shot Saturday night on the 2600 block of North 52nd Street around 6 p.m.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in both arms and was in serious condition, the Milwaukee Fire Department said. The 14-year-old boy, Sebastian Florentino, was not breathing when first responders arrived but was resuscitated before being taken to Froedtert Hospital, where he later died.

Sebastian was one of 18 people shot — four fatally — over a violent weekend in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police said criminal charges against the 14-year-old suspect will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office later this week.