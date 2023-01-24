ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Women arrested for allegedly torturing boy in Rialto for years

Two women were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly torturing a young boy in Rialto for years from the time he was six months old. The suspects were identified as Juanita Shorty, 69, and Lenora Harrell, 51, by Rialto police. The victim is a 12-year-old boy who allegedly endured physical and emotional abuse from the women […]
RIALTO, CA
2UrbanGirls

Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?

In the spirit of the late great comedian Bernie Mac "can we be honest here America"?. Let's not kid each other, let's discuss the obvious elephant in the room that everyone wants to ignore which is newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna, from the former Long Beach Police Department, failed miserably in his department's response to the mass shooting in Monterey Park.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Police Investigate False Bomb Threat at School

First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Police searched Burbank’s Joaquin Miller Elementary School on Wednesday after a caller falsely reported planting a bomb on campus, temporarily disrupting classes at the school. On Wednesday morning, an unidentified man called the front office of the...
BURBANK, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

District 1 candidate had restraining order filed against her

DOWNEY - Downey City Council District 1 vacancy applicant Elvira Meraz was part of a mutual restraining order in 2013, after a previous petition against her was thrown out. According to court documents filed in March 2012, the request was filed after Yvette Meraz (now Yvette Bonilla) claimed that Meraz (then Elvira Gonzalez) was harassing her concerning her daughter, threatening to hurt and mistreat her. At the time, Meraz was in a relationship with Bonilla’s ex-husband Manuel Meraz, whom Bonilla had been separated from since February 2011 and Meraz has since married.
DOWNEY, CA
CBS LA

18-year-old woman arrested for assaulting high school student in Rancho Cucamonga

An 18-year-old woman was behind bars on Tuesday after she assaulted a student at Alta Loma High School in Ranch Cucamonga. According to the Rancho Cucamonga station of San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the school, located on Base Line Road, at around 10 a.m. after receiving reports of an assault. When they arrived, they learned that a student was assaulted by 18-year-old Monterey Park resident Genesis Delgado prior to the beginning of school at their home in Rancho Cucamonga. During their investigation, the victim received a "threatening text message" that stated she "possessed a handgun," police said. She arrived at the campus shortly after and was taken into custody without further incident. She had no weapon in her possession at the time of arrest. Investigators learned that Delgado had left a backpack at a nearby grocery store, which officers retrieved and located a handgun inside. She has been booked for criminal threats, carrying a loaded firearm in public and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant/date. Delgado is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact authorities at (909) 477-2800.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Man Awaiting Sentencing for 2019 Temple City Murder Kills Himself in Jail

LOS ANGELES - A man convicted of murdering his neighbor during a dispute in 2019 reportedly killed himself in jail while awaiting his sentence. Massimo Barbagallo, 49, died from multiple blunt force injuries January 10. His death was ruled suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
2UrbanGirls

Opinion: It's time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva

Once again let me say a prophet isn't honored in his own home. Didn't I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public's safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Juvenile Stabbed In Fight In Newhall

A juvenile suffered stab wounds after being in a reported altercation with other juveniles in Newhall on Tuesday evening.  At around 5 p.m. deputies received a call for service where deputies found out that a group of juveniles had been involved in a fight at Valle Del Oro in Newhall, according to ​​ Lt. Richard ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Barger Gives $40,000 to Assist Door of Hope’s Homelessness Prevention

First published in the Jan. 19 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger recently presented a $40,000 check to Door of Hope, a nonprofit organization located in Pasadena that helps families overcome homelessness, while meeting with its management team, caseworkers and board members. The...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Firemen Join St. George’s Preschool for Career Month

First published in the Jan. 19 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. January marks annual Career Month at St. George’s Preschool in La Cañada Flintridge, where parents and community helpers are welcomed to share their careers and/or hobbies with students. Captain Brian Noyes and his team from...
HeySoCal

Covina man arrested in connection with Pasadena fatal shooting

A 34-year-old Covina man was arrested in connection with a fatal, allegedly gang-related 2022 shooting in Pasadena, police announced Tuesday. Avery Lavon Bennett was arrested Thursday outside his residence by Pasadena police and the U.S. Marshal’s Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce, police said. Bennett was in possession of two loaded firearms at the time of his arrest, according to police.
PASADENA, CA
Popculture

Grammy Winner Arrested on Felony Gun Charges

Grammy-winning hip hop producer Max Adam Lord was arrested on gun possession charges earlier this month. Lord, 31, was allegedly found with semiautomatic rifles, AR-style altered semiautomatic pistols, and silencers during a search of his Studio City, California home, Los Angeles police said. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced Lord's charges on Jan. 20, and Lord's arraignment was on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Police Arrest Man With Gang Connection on Suspicion of Pasadena Man’s Murder

Pasadena police said a suspect was arrested last week in connection with the shooting death of a Pasadena resident in May. 28-year-old Eric Lynn Thomas, a Pasadena resident, was found around 8:42 p.m. on May 2 in the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds by officers responding to a call regarding “Shots Fired.”
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Glendale Takes Reins in Rancho Neighborhood

First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale City Council held the first of its “Council in Your Neighborhood” meetings, in the Rancho Equestrian Neighborhood Wednesday, discussing matters of importance to the historic horse-friendly area that stretches from Glendale to Burbank along Riverside Drive and the Los Angeles River.
GLENDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy