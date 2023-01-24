Read full article on original website
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Women arrested for allegedly torturing boy in Rialto for years
Two women were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly torturing a young boy in Rialto for years from the time he was six months old. The suspects were identified as Juanita Shorty, 69, and Lenora Harrell, 51, by Rialto police. The victim is a 12-year-old boy who allegedly endured physical and emotional abuse from the women […]
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?
In the spirit of the late great comedian Bernie Mac "can we be honest here America"?. Let's not kid each other, let's discuss the obvious elephant in the room that everyone wants to ignore which is newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna, from the former Long Beach Police Department, failed miserably in his department's response to the mass shooting in Monterey Park.
outlooknewspapers.com
Police Investigate False Bomb Threat at School
First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Police searched Burbank’s Joaquin Miller Elementary School on Wednesday after a caller falsely reported planting a bomb on campus, temporarily disrupting classes at the school. On Wednesday morning, an unidentified man called the front office of the...
Alhambra to honor man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from the Monterey Park mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio will be honored by the city Sunday during Lunar New Year festivities. Brandon Tsay will be recognized on the main stage of the Alhambra Lunar...
thedowneypatriot.com
District 1 candidate had restraining order filed against her
DOWNEY - Downey City Council District 1 vacancy applicant Elvira Meraz was part of a mutual restraining order in 2013, after a previous petition against her was thrown out. According to court documents filed in March 2012, the request was filed after Yvette Meraz (now Yvette Bonilla) claimed that Meraz (then Elvira Gonzalez) was harassing her concerning her daughter, threatening to hurt and mistreat her. At the time, Meraz was in a relationship with Bonilla’s ex-husband Manuel Meraz, whom Bonilla had been separated from since February 2011 and Meraz has since married.
18-year-old woman arrested for assaulting high school student in Rancho Cucamonga
An 18-year-old woman was behind bars on Tuesday after she assaulted a student at Alta Loma High School in Ranch Cucamonga. According to the Rancho Cucamonga station of San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the school, located on Base Line Road, at around 10 a.m. after receiving reports of an assault. When they arrived, they learned that a student was assaulted by 18-year-old Monterey Park resident Genesis Delgado prior to the beginning of school at their home in Rancho Cucamonga. During their investigation, the victim received a "threatening text message" that stated she "possessed a handgun," police said. She arrived at the campus shortly after and was taken into custody without further incident. She had no weapon in her possession at the time of arrest. Investigators learned that Delgado had left a backpack at a nearby grocery store, which officers retrieved and located a handgun inside. She has been booked for criminal threats, carrying a loaded firearm in public and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant/date. Delgado is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact authorities at (909) 477-2800.
sgvcitywatch.com
Man Awaiting Sentencing for 2019 Temple City Murder Kills Himself in Jail
LOS ANGELES - A man convicted of murdering his neighbor during a dispute in 2019 reportedly killed himself in jail while awaiting his sentence. Massimo Barbagallo, 49, died from multiple blunt force injuries January 10. His death was ruled suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County Pays $20K Reward to Informant Who Helped Solve Altadena Crest Homicide
Funds will be distributed as case reaches 10th anniversary!. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors today approved a $20,000 reward for an individual whose information and assistance led to the successful apprehension and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of Marcus Nieto. Nieto was last seen alive...
Opinion: It's time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva
Once again let me say a prophet isn't honored in his own home. Didn't I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public's safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?
High School in San Gabriel on Lockdown Due to Bomb Threat
Gabrielino High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday due to a bomb threat, authorities said.
Juvenile Stabbed In Fight In Newhall
A juvenile suffered stab wounds after being in a reported altercation with other juveniles in Newhall on Tuesday evening. At around 5 p.m. deputies received a call for service where deputies found out that a group of juveniles had been involved in a fight at Valle Del Oro in Newhall, according to Lt. Richard ...
outlooknewspapers.com
Barger Gives $40,000 to Assist Door of Hope’s Homelessness Prevention
First published in the Jan. 19 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger recently presented a $40,000 check to Door of Hope, a nonprofit organization located in Pasadena that helps families overcome homelessness, while meeting with its management team, caseworkers and board members. The...
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital
Nearly 200 friends and family of April Valentine gathered in front of Centinela Hospital on Jan. 17 to demand justice for April who died on Jan. 10 while giving birth in its maternity ward.
outlooknewspapers.com
Firemen Join St. George’s Preschool for Career Month
First published in the Jan. 19 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. January marks annual Career Month at St. George’s Preschool in La Cañada Flintridge, where parents and community helpers are welcomed to share their careers and/or hobbies with students. Captain Brian Noyes and his team from...
Covina man arrested in connection with Pasadena fatal shooting
A 34-year-old Covina man was arrested in connection with a fatal, allegedly gang-related 2022 shooting in Pasadena, police announced Tuesday. Avery Lavon Bennett was arrested Thursday outside his residence by Pasadena police and the U.S. Marshal’s Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce, police said. Bennett was in possession of two loaded firearms at the time of his arrest, according to police.
Popculture
Grammy Winner Arrested on Felony Gun Charges
Grammy-winning hip hop producer Max Adam Lord was arrested on gun possession charges earlier this month. Lord, 31, was allegedly found with semiautomatic rifles, AR-style altered semiautomatic pistols, and silencers during a search of his Studio City, California home, Los Angeles police said. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced Lord's charges on Jan. 20, and Lord's arraignment was on Wednesday.
pasadenanow.com
Police Arrest Man With Gang Connection on Suspicion of Pasadena Man’s Murder
Pasadena police said a suspect was arrested last week in connection with the shooting death of a Pasadena resident in May. 28-year-old Eric Lynn Thomas, a Pasadena resident, was found around 8:42 p.m. on May 2 in the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds by officers responding to a call regarding “Shots Fired.”
Police search for man who attempted to kidnap girl, 12, in Riverside County
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly tried to abduct a girl who was walking home from her elementary school in Riverside County. The attempted kidnapping happened on Jan. 18 in the area of Dracaea Avenue and Graham Street around 1:20 p.m., said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was […]
Former LA County official gets 2 years probation for taking bribes
A former official in Los Angeles County’s real estate division, who was involved in awarding contracts to developers and contractors, was sentenced Monday to two years probation for lying to FBI agents and filing a false tax return in an effort to cover up his receipt of bribes. Thomas...
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale Takes Reins in Rancho Neighborhood
First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale City Council held the first of its “Council in Your Neighborhood” meetings, in the Rancho Equestrian Neighborhood Wednesday, discussing matters of importance to the historic horse-friendly area that stretches from Glendale to Burbank along Riverside Drive and the Los Angeles River.
