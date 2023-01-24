ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rigzone.com

Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market

Iran’s oil exports are surging, offering solace to both Tehran and a global market fretting over the prospect of sanctions squeezing Russian supply. Much of it appears to be finding its way to China. The Persian Gulf country’s oil exports surged to about 1.3 million barrels a day in...
rigzone.com

India Becomes Largest Importer Of Russian Crude

India has become the largest seaborne importer of Russian crude following the EU ban on seaborne oil imports and the G7 price cap for exports. — India has become the largest seaborne importer of Russian crude in the wake of the EU ban on seaborne oil imports and subsequent G7 price cap for exports.
Reuters

POSCO posts 2022 profit despite steel production halt after flooding

SEOUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - POSCO Holdings (005490.KS), parent of South Korea's biggest steelmaker POSCO, posted on Friday a 46.7% drop in last year's annual operating profit due to a four-month suspension of its major steel plant in the country following a typhoon and flooding in September.
investing.com

Exclusive-Equinor joins Western oil firms' retreat from Nigeria -sources

LONDON (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor has launched the sale of its stake in an offshore Nigerian oilfield, joining a retreat by Western energy firms from the West African country as they focus on newer and more profitable operations, three industry sources said. The company has hired investment bank Standard Chartered...
BBC

Rwanda-DR Congo tension: Shooting of plane an ‘act of war’

DR Congo has declared Rwanda's shooting of one of its fighter jets an "act of war", amid mounting tensions. Rwanda's government said it took "defensive measures" against a plane that had violated its airspace - a claim denied by DR Congo. Although the plane landed safely, this is a major...
Sand Hills Express

Can the U.S. catch up to China and Russia’s African outreach?

United Nations — The United States’ Ambassador to the United Nations is heading to Africa this week. She’ll be the second member of the Biden cabinet to visit this month as the administration seeks to demonstrate its commitment to addressing the myriad challenges facing the continent, from conflict to climate change.
Bay News 9

Video shows soldiers tossing bodies on fire in Mozambique

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Members of the Southern African Development Community military mission in Mozambique are being investigated after a video circulated on social media showing them throwing bodies on a pile of burning rubble, officials said Tuesday. The soldiers are part of the mission deployed by the 16-nation regional...
Reuters

Egypt's Sisi heads to India amid investment push

CAIRO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi begins a visit to India on Wednesday where he will meet business leaders and be a guest of honour at India's Jan. 26 Republic Day.
Axios

China's first African debt rodeo is playing out in Zambia

Lusaka, Zambia — The first test for African debt restructuring in a post-COVID world is playing out in Zambia, a land-locked country bigger than Texas, rich in copper and loaded with Chinese debt — and so poor that most of its population lives on less than $2 dollars a day.
Sand Hills Express

U.S. “concerned” over South Africa’s looming war games with Russia

Johannesburg — Next month, on the one-year anniversary of the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, South Africa will be hosting Russian and Chinese forces for a joint naval exercise. The timing of the drills — which were apparently planned during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked assault on Ukraine — have the U.S. “concerned,” and will at the very least present South Africa with a diplomatic challenge as the world marks a year of brutal warfare with no end in sight.
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

