ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance

The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
iheart.com

Woman Spots Her Late Husband In Restaurant Ad Nine Years After He Died

A woman has social media begging for more information after commenting on a new video posted on Facebook by a restaurant in the UK. Spice Cottage posted the video showing tables full of people enjoying their meals, but a woman named Lucy Watson asked when the video was taken, because “My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??”
Indy100

Indian restaurant urged to solve mystery of diner who had been 'dead for 9 years'

It sounds like a Netflix documentary in the making, but a widow is trying to find out how her late husband ended up at their local Indian restaurant nine years after his death.Lucy Watson, 59, was watching a promotional video posted to Facebook by Spice Cottage when one of its diners caught her eye.Instantly she was sure that the unassuming punter sitting eating his korma was none other than her husband Harry – even though he died almost a decade ago.But for anyone thinking, “big deal? They probably used old footage?” here’s the kicker: the restaurant insists the clip was...
BBC

East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog

The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
BBC

South Yorkshire Police to sell horse who has not excelled at the job

South Yorkshire Police are looking for a new home for a police horse who is "not excelling" at his job. Tommy, a seven-year-old Irish gelding, who is also known as Tommy Tankersley, has been with the force for four years. He has carried out regular patrols and is safe in...
BBC

Sheldon Lewcock: Family of dying teen given 'racist' code by police

A codeword used by police to give a family access to a dying son in hospital was racist, says his mother. Sheldon Lewcock was hit by a van in Tilehurst, Reading, in August 2022. While the 19-year-old - who was mixed race - was in hospital police gave his mother...
BBC

Leg surgery gives former Sheffield miner his life back

An ex-miner whose legs were snapped in an accident more than 33 years ago says surgery has "given me my life back". Graham Parker, 60, was injured when he was trapped between two cars in a crash at Mansfield Colliery in 1988. Faced with a choice between amputation or surgery...
The Independent

Couple who flew to Turkey to have £4k dental surgery say it ‘ruined their lives’

A couple who flew to Turkey to have £4,000 cosmetic veneers fitted to their teeth claim it “ruined their lives” and has left them unable to eat or drink without pain.Jade Tushingham, 32, and her partner Kelly Tushingham, 30, went to Antalya, Turkey, in September 2022. They planned to combine a beach holiday with the procedure, after being lured by the lower cost of cosmetic surgery in the country. In the UK, it can cost up to £20,000.The day after arrival, the couple apparently visited a private clinic near their hotel for the first stage of their transformation. After having...
BBC

Yate child abuser 'robbed victims of their childhood'

A man who sexually abused two children over a five-year period has been jailed for 16 years. Matthew Nicholas, 50, repeatedly assaulted his victims between 2015 and 2020, a jury heard. Nicholas, originally of Yate in Gloucestershire, was convicted of 10 counts of sexual assault of a child under 13...
BGR.com

TikTok wants to be your new place for DMs

TikTok is eyeing Instagram with its latest push into direct messaging. As reported by The Information, the company has sent an email to “some users,” promoting some of the new direct messaging features it added to its social media app back in November. Users can now expand the number of users who can DM them on the app to “everyone.”
BBC

Salford drinks firm fined £800k after HGV driver death at depot

A drinks supplier has been fined £800,000 for health and safety breaches after the death of an HGV driver who was picking up a delivery at its depot. John Fitzpatrick, 59, was struck by a forklift truck while waiting for his trailer to be loaded at Kingsland Drinks Ltd in Irlam, Salford, in 2020.
BBC

Companies fined over Birmingham worker crushed to death

Two firms have been fined and a company director handed a suspended prison sentence over the death of a worker crushed by falling panes of glass. Tawanda Chamwandayita was killed unloading materials from a shipping container in Birmingham in 2017. Leyton Homes (Perry Barr) Limited and its managing director Jalal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy